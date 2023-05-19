Sánchez Spectacular, Aces Throttle River Cats with 18 Hits in 11-2 Win

May 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - Ali Sánchez singled, doubled twice, and homered in an 11-3 Reno Aces (26-16) victory over the Sacramento River Cats (20-22) Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Sánchez and Alek Thomas (4-for-5, 2B) spearheaded another eruptive offensive night for the Aces. After scoring 22 runs combined in the first two wins of the series, Reno brought 11 more across with 18 hits in Thursday's drubbing.

Dominic Canzone drove in three while Jake Hager went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a double. The Aces took control early and never looked back, scoring in six of eight innings.

Bryce Jarvis was staunch in his fourth start at Greater Nevada Field. Jarvis went six innings, allowed only two earned runs, and struck out five. Reno's righty walked just one Sacramento batter in the win.

The Aces have won five straight games, seven of their last eight, and 21 of their last 28. The series continues Friday night at 6:35 p.m. PT as Reno goes for another series victory.

Aces Notables:

- Alek Thomas: 4-for-5, 2B, RBI

- Ali Sánchez: 4-for-5, 2 2B, HR, RBI

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB

- Jake Hager: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI

- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI

- Bryce Jarvis: 6.0 IP, 2 ER, BB, 5 K

- Ryan Hendrix: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K

- Tyler Gilbert: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K

Reno will resume its six-game series with the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, Friday at 6:35 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.