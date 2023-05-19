Space Cowboys Out Hit Dodgers But Fall On Thursday Night

May 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - After getting out to a quick start, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-24) came back to tie it in the middle innings but ultimately lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (31-11) 6-4 on Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Bligh Madris started the game in emphatic fashion, hitting the first pitch from RHP Matt Andriese (W, 4-2) for a home run to center field, his fifth homer of the season and third lead-off home run, to make it 1-0 Space Cowboys. Grae Kessinger then singled and moved to third on a failed pick off before scoring on a sacrifice fly by JJ Matijevic, pushing Sugar Land to a 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers tied the contest in the bottom of the first after a pair of walks and a two-RBI single from Jonny Deluca. Another two walks in the second and a hit by pitch loaded the bases before a double play brought in the go-ahead run for OKC. Steven Duggar singled in a run in the third, putting the Dodgers up 4-2 going to the fourth.

In the top of the fourth, Pedro León and Justin Dirden hit back-to-back singles, placing men on the edges with one out. Joe Perez then hit a ball sharply to shortstop that was bobbled by Luke Williams, bringing in León to pull the Space Cowboys within a run at 4-3. Dixon Machado and Madris then strung together a pair of singles in the fifth and a double play groundout plated Machado to level the contest at 4-4.

LHP Austin Davis (L, 0-1) entered for Sugar Land in the home half of the fifth and surrendered a single, a fielder's choice and a walk before a lineout recorded the second out in the frame. Deluca tucked a double inside of the third base bag, scoring two more for the Dodgers to put OKC in front for good.

The best scoring chance for Sugar Land came in the top of the sixth when LHP Adam Kolarek (H,3) entered with two outs. Dirden singled and Perez walked, putting the tying run on base, but a strikeout brought the Space Cowboys threat to a close.

Sugar Land continues their six-game tangle with Oklahoma City on Friday night. RHP Forrest Whitley (1-2, 5.40) is slated to toe the slab for the Space Cowboys against Dodgers' LHP Robbie Erlin (2-1, 7.71) for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.