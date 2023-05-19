Fletcher Breaks Record in Bees' Win

May 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







A big third inning propelled the Salt Lake Bees (19-24) to a 7-6 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (20-23) on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Trailing 5-0 headed to the bottom of the third, the Bees strung together five hits for six runs started by a Meibrys Viloria double followed by three consecutive singles from Jack Lopez, David Fletcher and Jared Walsh. Jake Lamb then reached on an error and Taylor Jones walked before Preston Palmeiro brought home two more with another single. Jared Oliva finished off the inning with a run-scoring fielder's choice. Fletcher's single in the fourth inning was his 12th consecutive plate appearance reaching base safely, setting a Salt Lake Bees franchise record that had stood for nine years. The Aviators tied things up in the sixth, but the Bees responded with another run on a Lopez double to take back the lead for good.

Mason Erla made his Triple-A debut on the mound for the Salt Lake and allowed six runs over 5.1 innings. Erla was backed up by a stellar bullpen performance by the bullpen as Jhonathan Diaz, Jacob Webb and Reyes Moronta combined to allow only two hits over 3.2 innings while striking out seven.

The Bees will hold Military Appreciation Night this Saturday at Smith's Ballpark. Current and retired Military members can show their ID at the box office to receive two free tickets and 50% off additional tickets. First pitch at Smith's Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with fireworks following the game.

