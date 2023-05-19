Fireworks Friday, Peanuts Night, and Dog Day Highlight Fun-Filled Promotions

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will continue their series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting tonight at Greater Nevada Field. It will be the last trip to the Biggest Little City of the season for the River Cats. Promotional details:

Special Events

Fireworks Friday, presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. - Friday, May 19th at 6:35 p.m.

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

PEANUTS Night presented by My Ride to Work - Saturday, May 20th.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, and all the timeless characters of this iconic comic strip will be celebrated at Greater Nevada Field on this night.

Custom PEANUTS jerseys will be worn on-field and auctioned for charity. Fans can obtain a link to bid by texting "Auction" to 21003.

PEANUTS themed food & beverage specials will be offered in-stadium:

Good Grief Burger: A single patty topped with creamy peanut butter, 2 thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Pigpen Platter: onion rings with nacho cheese, bacon bits & garlic ranch sauce.

Peppermint Patty Brownie Bites: Peppermint brownies topped with your choice of ice cream.

Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be PEANUTS based.

Dog Day at Greater Nevada Field - Sunday, May 21st at 1:05 p.m.

Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the game!

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Senior Day presented by the City of Reno and Senior Citizen Advisory Committee - Sunday, May 21st at 1:05 p.m.

Join us for this second annual event! SCAC will be donating tickets to low and fixed income seniors who normally would not have the opportunity to attend a game. Email seniors@reno.gov for details.

May's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the series:

May Daily Deals

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now for via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

