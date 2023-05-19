El Paso Drops Round Rock 4-1

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 4-1 Thursday to win their third consecutive game. The Chihuahuas have outscored the Express 26-8 in the series.

Chihuahuas center fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two RBIs and two walks in the win. Kohlwey has reached base in eight out of his nine plate appearances over the last two games. El Paso reliever Aaron Brooks pitched a scoreless sixth inning and has pitched exactly 1,000 minor league innings in his career.

El Paso pitching struck out eight batters Thursday and now has 413 strikeouts to lead the Pacific Coast League this season. The Chihuahuas are now 39-38 all-time versus the Express. Round Rock has lost 10 games in a row to tie a team record.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 4, Express 1 Final Score (05/18/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (19-23), Round Rock (21-20)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-3, 6.88) vs. Round Rock RHP James Marvel (0-1, 4.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

