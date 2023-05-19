Aces Give Up Three Homers In 7-3 Loss To River Cats
May 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (26-17) surrendered three long balls in a 7-3 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (21-22) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Jake McCarthy's two-run jack in the third gave the Aces a 2-0 lead. McCarthy had a productive night out of the leadoff spot, going 2-for-4 with the homer. P.J. Higgins also notched two hits in four at-bats.
With the game tied at two heading into the sixth, Sacramento's Clint Coulter hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot. Will Wilson drove in a run with a single later in the frame to put the River Cats in front by three.
Tristin English knocked in Alek Thomas to dent the deficit in the bottom half of the sixth, but Sacramento's power proved too much in the loss. Justin Martínez pitched a scoreless inning and hasn't allowed an earned run since April 13th.
The Aces continue their series with the River Cats Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
- Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 2-run HR
- P.J. Higgins: 2-for-4
- Tyler Ferguson: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, K
- Justin Martínez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, K
Reno will resume its six-game series with the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2023
- Aces Give Up Three Homers In 7-3 Loss To River Cats - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Earn 7-6 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Fletcher Breaks Record in Bees' Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Round Rock Trounces El Paso 12-2 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Express Snap 10-Game Skid Thanks to 12-2 Victory Over Chihuahuas - Round Rock Express
- Tacoma at Albuquerque PPD, Rain - Tacoma Rainiers
- Tonight's Game Postponed; Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow at 4:05 PM - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at ABQ (5:35 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 19, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Fireworks Friday, Peanuts Night, and Dog Day Highlight Fun-Filled Promotions - Reno Aces
- El Paso Drops Round Rock 4-1 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Beaty Blasts Third Homer but Aces Top Cats - Sacramento River Cats
- Space Cowboys Out Hit Dodgers But Fall On Thursday Night - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Sánchez Spectacular, Aces Throttle River Cats with 18 Hits in 11-2 Win - Reno Aces
- Blach Fires 5.0 Shut Out Frames In 5-2 Isotopes' Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Rainiers Continue Reeling On Thursday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Falls 4-1 to El Paso - Round Rock Express
- Dodgers Earn 6-4 Win Over Space Cowboys - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Give Up Three Homers In 7-3 Loss To River Cats
- Fireworks Friday, Peanuts Night, and Dog Day Highlight Fun-Filled Promotions
- Sánchez Spectacular, Aces Throttle River Cats with 18 Hits in 11-2 Win
- English Belts Two Homers, Reno Keeps Rolling in 9-4 Thumping of Sacramento
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for June of the 2023 Home Schedule