Aces Give Up Three Homers In 7-3 Loss To River Cats

Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (26-17) surrendered three long balls in a 7-3 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (21-22) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Jake McCarthy's two-run jack in the third gave the Aces a 2-0 lead. McCarthy had a productive night out of the leadoff spot, going 2-for-4 with the homer. P.J. Higgins also notched two hits in four at-bats.

With the game tied at two heading into the sixth, Sacramento's Clint Coulter hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot. Will Wilson drove in a run with a single later in the frame to put the River Cats in front by three.

Tristin English knocked in Alek Thomas to dent the deficit in the bottom half of the sixth, but Sacramento's power proved too much in the loss. Justin Martínez pitched a scoreless inning and hasn't allowed an earned run since April 13th.

The Aces continue their series with the River Cats Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 2-run HR

- P.J. Higgins: 2-for-4

- Tyler Ferguson: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, K

- Justin Martínez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, K

