Beaty Blasts Third Homer but Aces Top Cats

May 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







RENO, Nev. - For a fourth consecutive game the Sacramento River Cats left the yard with a home run, but it could not stop the Reno Aces on Friday as they captured their third win in a row over the River Cats by an 11-3 final.

Bryce Jarvis (2-2) was in a groove early for the Aces (26-16), retiring the first eight River Cats (20-22) batters in order before a Will Wilson single in the top of the third provided their first base runner. Meanwhile, Sacramento starter Keaton Winn (0-2) limited damage in the first to one unearned run on a sacrifice fly despite seeing the bases fill up with only one out.

Winn was not as lucky in the second, as Reno rallied for four runs in the inning on a total of five hits. Much of the action came with two outs, stringing together a trio of hits that included a double combined with a walk to score three runs before the inning came to an end.

The Aces continued the offense in the third with another trio of runs, starting the frame with a solo homer by Ali Sanchez before adding the other pair of runs later in the inning on a wild pitch and RBI single from Alek Thomas. Reno scored for a fourth consecutive inning with a run in the home half of the fourth, doing so with just two at-bats courtesy a double from a double from Sanchez with Jake Hager driving him in on an RBI single.

Luis Matos earned his first Triple-A hit thanks a single through the middle in the top of the sixth after his first at-bat was robbed by Thomas on a sliding catch in center, getting on base just prior to Matt Beaty crushing his third home run of the season. This was a no-doubt blast to right field for the left-handed swinger, traveling 435 feet before finally landing past the bullpens and putting the River Cats on the scoreboard, 9-2. It marked the fourth straight game that Sacramento has homered, the second time this month they have accomplished the feat.

Right-hander Cole Waites held the Aces without a run in the fifth, striking out his first hitter before erasing a one-out single on a double play up the middle. However, Reno returned to its scoring ways with a bases loaded RBI groundout in the sixth before an RBI double from Phillip Evans in the seventh scored Buddy Kennedy all the way from first base. A highlight reel play from Matos in the sixth helped keep the score from inflating, covering over 50 feet and running 17 mph before making a diving catch towards right center to rob Sanchez from extra bases.

For a second time Matos led off an inning with a knock, driving a double to right field at the beginning of the eighth for his first Triple-A extra base hit. Despite advancing to third he was ultimately left stranded, one of nine River Cats left on base in the contest.

Sacramento did push a run across in the top of the ninth, loading the bases on singles from Ford Proctor and Michael Gigliotti along with a walk to Cal Stevenson. That set the stage for Matos with two outs, who notched another Triple-A first when he was credited with an RBI after a walk in which he took the count full. One final strikeout by the Aces pitching staff brought an end to the contest at 11-3.

While Sacramento had the bats working to the tune of 10 hits, they were only 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Four River Cats did tally multi-hit contests including Ramos ending 2-for-4 with a run, double, and RBI, as well as Beaty who was 2-for-5 highlighted by his two-run dinger. Joining that pair was Proctor by going 2-for-4 with a run, and Gigliotti made it consecutive two-hit games by closing out 2-for-3. Tossing the eighth was Clay Helvey, yielding a hit and punching out one for his first scoreless appearance since May 5.

Friday will see Sacramento attempt to end this three-game skid, as the River Cats face off against Aces from Greater Nevada Field beginning at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.