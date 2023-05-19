Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at ABQ (5:35 PT)

May 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (19-23) @ Albuquerque Isotopes (18-24)

Friday, May 19, 2023, 5:35p.m. PT | Isotopes Park: Albuquerque, NM

RHP Konner Wade vs. LHP Josh Rogers

SCHEIN BRIGHT ON THE DIAMOND: Rainiers INF/OF Jake Scheiner currently ranks top 5 in the PCL in home runs (12), doubles (11), extra-base hits (23) and total bases (90). His 33 RBI, 34 runs and 27 walks each rank top 10 in the league. Scheiner has hit safely in 15 of 17 games and is batting .367 in May over 16 GP (22-for-60, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 14 R, 7 BB, 1.093 OPS). The Triple-A rookie's solid .279 average is still misleading when you consider his overall .970 OPS (.386 OBP/.584 SLG). Scheiner began this season by starting and finishing each of Tacoma's first 24 games. His 12 HR are fifth-most in all of MiLB.

THEY GET ON BASE, BILLY: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs in walks, with 250 drawn over 42 games (5.95 BB/game), a seven-walk cushion over second place El Paso (243). Tacoma has three players in the PCL top 10 in walks entering Friday's action; Cesar Hernandez (32, T-3rd) and Jake Scheiner and Cooper Hummel (27, T-8th). Tacoma's on-base percentage is fourth in Triple-A at .376, and their 56 stolen bases (12 CS, 82.35%) lead the Pacific Coast League. The Rainiers' run differential is +7 (256-249) despite being four games under .500; it's the third-best differential in the PCL entering Friday (Oklahoma City +45, Reno +48).

PAT THE BAT: Tacoma infielder Pat Valaika returns to Albuquerque this week for the first time as an opponent; he played in 160 games for the Isotopes between 2016-19, originally a ninth round draft selection of Colorado in 2013. Valaika had a huge run for ABQ in 2019 (84 GP) around 40 MLB games with Colorado: .320, .952 OPS, 25 HR, 75 RBI and went 5-for-18 with a walk and solo HR against Tacoma that season. He was selected to the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso, and is a veteran of 373 MLB games with Colorado and Baltimore (2016-21).

'PEN-EMIES: Two members of the Albuquerque pitching staff spent significant time with Tacoma in 2022. RHP Matt Koch (pronounced "cook") spent nearly all of last season with the Rainiers, aside from appearing in four games (4.1 IP) with Seattle between April 13-29, as the first Tacoma player called up last season. Koch pitched 38.1 innings for the Rainiers (38 G) and struck out 50 (13 BB), while posting a 3.05 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. The other, RHP Phillips Valdez, was claimed by Seattle off waivers from Boston on 7/29/22 and finished the season with Tacoma (18 G, 21.1 IP, 4.22 ERA); he appeared in 13 G (16.1 IP for the Red Sox last year as well.

COO(BB)ER HUMMEL: Rainiers OF/1B/C and Seattle 40-man roster player Cooper Hummel is tied with teammate Jake Scheiner for eighth in the PCL in walks with 27, in only 21 games played. Since being optioned to Tacoma on April 22, Hummel is batting .206 (13-for-63) but his on-base percentage is .451, which would rank fifth in the league with minimum plate appearances. Hummel has also stolen 10 bases (1 CS), which leads the club and is sixth in the PCL. Hummel was traded to the Mariners by Arizona straight up for OF Kyle Lewis on 11/17/22.

He grew up a Mariners fan in Lake Oswego, OR before playing three seasons at the University of Portland (NCAA D-I, West Coast Conference).

HE'S WHAT-FOR-WHAT WITH WHAT NOW?: Mike Ford's 46 RBI (40 GP) are equal to Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers for the most in all of North American professional baseball, due in large part to a double-take stat; the lefty Ford is 10-for-14 (.714) with the bases loaded this season, with two grand slams, two doubles, 18 total bases and 22 of his 46 RBI. Ford hit both grand slams in 10 days, on 4/21 vs. El Paso (3 HR, career-high 8 RBI) and 4/30 at Las Vegas. His OPS is an even 2.000 with the bases juiced.

FESTA FIESTA: Rainiers RHP Matt Festa has been absolute nails after being optioned to Tacoma on April 9. He's carrying a 0.56 ERA in 13 games (16.0 IP, 1 ER), and has converted all six of his save opportunities, which tie him with Wander Suero of Oklahoma City for the PCL lead. Festa is allowing a meager .118 BAA (6 hits) against Triple-A batters, after retiring the side in order (9th, 1 K) once again on Wednesday.

RILED UP: RHP Riley O'Brien has settled in before Matt Festa as Tacoma's most frequent 8th inning arm (3 holds); the Seattle native has struck out 25 batters over 16.1 IP (2 ER, 1.10). When O'Brien made his MLB debut for Cincinnati on 9/30/21, he became the second alum of Shorewood HS to reach the Major Leagues, joining LHP Blake Snell. He made his Mariners debut last season with one appearance on 5/7 vs. Tampa Bay at T-Mobile Park (1.0 IP, 0 R, 1 K).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.