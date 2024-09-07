Switchbacks Secure Another Win At Home Against Tampa Bay

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks' Yosuke Hanya on game night

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Jayson Otriz) Colorado Springs Switchbacks' Yosuke Hanya on game night(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Jayson Otriz)

Colorado Springs, CO - Switchbacks FC went head-to-head against Tampa Bay Rowdies and gained a win at home with a final score of 4-2.

The Switchbacks brought high energy into Weidner Field tonight. Just in the first half the team had five shots on target, had 194 accurate passes, won seven out of eight tackles, and held 54.5% possession of the ball.

In the 28', #8 Jonas Fjeldberg crossed the ball over into the box and a Tampa Bay defender headed it right to #20 Yosuke Hanya. Hanya curved the ball towards the left and another Tampa Bay Defender headed it in.

As halftime approached quickly the boys were eager for another goal. In the 42', #77 Justin Dhillon tipped it towards #7 Tyreek Magee. Magee brought the ball right outside the box and rocketed in straight past Tampa Bay's Goalkeeper #1 Jordan Farr, sending the Switchbacks into halftime with a two-goal lead.

During halftime, Tampa Bay Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson received a red card due to foul and abusive language.

Quickly into the start of the second half, Hanya crossed the ball over from the corner of the box right to Dhillon. In the 47', the Switchbacks secured their third goal of the night thanks to Dhillon who headed the ball in.

In the 53', a Tampa defender passed the ball to Fjeldberg, who quickly scanned the box and found Hanya open. With the high cross from Fjeldberg, Hanya headed the ball straight into the net.

Tampa Bay Rowdies made their first mark on the scoreboard in the 74'. #23 Edwin Munjoma sent the ball right inside the box, and #10 Leonardo Fernandes headed the ball in.

In the 79', Fernandes passes the ball to his teammate #8 Damian Rivera. Rivera takes the ball across the top of the 18 until he hits the center, scoring Tampa's second goal of the night.

The boys in black and blue played an incredible game in the second half as well with four shots on target, won possession in the final third six times, won nine out of ten tackles, and had seven interceptions.

The Switchbacks are at Weidner Field next Saturday for Noche Latina as they take on Charleston Battery! Post Match Quotes:

James Chambers:

Overall thoughts:

"I think we did absolutely fantastic in the first half, thought we were really good at the start of the second half. We lost control of the game (in the second half) and we gave away a couple of sloppy goals. So that leaves a sour taste in our mouth. We looked at last week, and it was a really tough week, I know it was a Sunday game and we played Saturday but it was short rest considering the week, and the effort the boys put in last week so we got to take that with a pinch of salt. You know overall, really really pleased with the three points, really pleased with the four goals again we need to stay humble there are a lot of areas that we can improve on but on top, attacking we look dangerous."

On goals with only having three more home games at Weidner Field:

"We got to keep entertaining the people, they paid their hard-earned money to watch us that's the reality of it. We owe them from New Mexico, we kind of made up for it against Memphis 901, tonight we gave them the value of their money. Three left obviously, and another big team coming in next week, Charleston. We're pleased with tonight, and the result, and performance of about 75-80% I thought was exceptional but there are areas we can grow, we're still evolving as a team, and we turned over a top team."

On Yosuke Hanya's two goals and assist against the Rowdies:

"Really good, he has shown a lot of quality throughout the year, he has been unlucky in moments, and he showed tonight he has real quality in front of the goal and ultimately attacking players have to show up with goals tonight, they did were really pleased for them but there is more in everybody, every single one of us, there's more in us, we need to stay hungry, stay humble to keep giving more to get more out of each other."

Tyreek Magee

On what is fueling their consistent performance these last couple of games:

"We're starting to build a winning mentality and we want to keep it going. We've been working really hard and it's only right for us to come here on the weekends and get the reward."

Justin Dhillon

On his first goal as a Switchbacks player:

"First and foremost we've been almost having it in a couple of games where there have been great crosses into me, and when Yos (Yosuke) picked his head up and delivered such a good ball, I was really just fortunate to have someone like him. I mean the whole team, Jonas (Fjeldberg), Matt (Real), they've been giving great crosses in, and one finally fell, so I'm super happy about it."

Yosuke Hanya

On his mentality coming into the game tonight:

"I'm extremely happy, and grateful for this performance as a team, and personally it has been very long since I scored my last goal, so this is definitely an energy boost moment for me, and I'm really excited to score more goals as we head to the last couple games. "

On what shift happened in mentality to see the team play more together and increase in team chemistry in the last three games:

"You know a couple of weeks ago we played against New Mexico United - one of the top teams in the league and we played a pretty good game at home but the result wasn't good enough, so that game was another motivation to bounce back and keep going. So I think right now we have a good mentality, and a good momentum going forward, so we want to keep that momentum going forward until the last game of the playoffs."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (2) TBR: Jordan Farr (5)

Goals: COS: Hanya (28'), Magee (A:Dhillon) (42'), Dhillon (A: Hanya) (47'), Hanya (A: Fjeldberg) (53') TBR: Fernandes (A: Munjoma) (74'), Rivera (A: Fernandes) (78')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Pierre (20') TBR:YC: Spaulding (10'), Bodily (76'), Guillen (86') RC: Head Coach Robbie Neilson

