Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC battles Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

PITTSBURGH - Rhode Island FC's trip to Highmark Stadium ended in disappointment on Saturday as the Ocean State club fell 2-0 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. An attacking stalemate through 90 minutes saw both teams struggle to generate momentum, but a pair of goals surrounding the halftime break were enough to give the homeside all three points.

After getting off to a slow start to an opening half that featured three shots between the two teams, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (8W-9L-11D) eventually broke the deadlock late in first-half stoppage time when Danny Griffin capitalized on a dangerous turnover in the midfield. Working the ball into the attacking third in transition, Griffin laid a well-weighted pass to Bertin Jacquesson on the right wing, who laced a powerful shot that rattled the bottom of the crossbar before finding the back of the net. The goal came from the only shot on target of the opening half and saw the hosts head into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes into the second half, Pittsburgh was quick to double its lead when Bradley Sample got a head on Dani Rovira's aerial ball with his back to goal at the top of the box. Flicking it up and over the outstretched hands of Koke Vegas by inches, the high-looping ball eventually fell into the back of the net to put the homeside up by two.

Rhode Island FC (8W-6L-13D) managed just two shots on the night, both of which came within the final three minutes of the match. The full match featured just seven shots between the two squads, with Pittsburgh putting three on target. Following the goal in the 50th minute, a second-half stalemate saw both teams struggle to generate anything in the attack as Pittsburgh came away with the 2-0 win.

Up next, Rhode Island FC travels out west for its second-straight road match as the club heads to Orange County SC for a late kickoff on Saturday, September 14 at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the match on ESPN+ or join in cheering on the club from the Official RIFC Watch Party at Thirsty Beaver Pub & Grub in North Kingstown. Following the two-match road series, RIFC returns to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. to welcome FC Tulsa. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

PIT - Bertin Jacquesson (Danny Griffin), 40+5th minute: Jacquesson connects with Griffin's pass and powers a shot down off the crossbar. PIT 1, RI 0

PIT - Bradley Sample (Dani Rovira), 50th minute: Sample flicks a high-looping header up and over Koke Vegas. PIT 2, RI 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

RIFC Midfielder Zachary Herivaux made his return to the field for the first time since August 10 after missing the last three matches with an injury, coming in as a substitute in the 58th minute.

Albert Dikwa "Chico" made his return to Highmark Stadium for the first time since taking home USL Championship Players' Shield, MVP and Golden Boot honors as a member of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in 2023, when he led the league with 20 goals.

The loss was RIFC's first in exactly one month, and only its second in the last 14 matches dating back to June 8.

The loss also marked only the second time RIFC has conceded multiple goals in its last 10 matches.

Rhode Island FC's first shot of the match came in the final three minutes of regulation. The two total shots marked the club's lowest single-match total this season.

Despite the loss, RIFC totaled a season-high 590 passes, connecting on 79% accurately.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Jack Panayotou

