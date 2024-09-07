Republic FC Outdueled by Battery

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







For the first time in almost a month, Republic FC came away from a match without a point, in a 2-1 road loss to Charleston Battery. After Sacramento went up early in the match, Charleston would score two unanswered second half goals to hand the club just its second road loss of the year.

Defense turned into offense as Republic FC took the lead in the 18th minute. Lee Desmond intercepted a Charleston pass before Luis Felipe moved the ball up the field for Kieran Phillips. The Battery defense dropped back and gave the Englishman enough space to lay the ball off for Aldair Sanchez streaking up the left flank and the 22-year-old finished off the play for his second goal of the year.

Sanchez would nearly bag his first career brace later in the half as he collected a long through ball from Luis Felipe and sent in a shot from 20 yards out, but Charleston goalkeeper Adam Grinwis did enough to deflect the ball out for a corner.

Sacramento did well to thwart The Battery's high-powered offense through the first half, holding them to zero shots on target, but Charleston would answer with an equalizer on the other side of the break as Chris Allen slotted the ball through for Nick Markanich and the Golden Boot leader converted a shot from close range. The score was his 25th of the year, tying the league's all-time single season scoring record.

A set piece almost put Republic FC back up as Justin Portillo's corner connected with Jack Gurr on the far side of the box. Gurr rocketed a one-touch shot toward goal, but it missed the target.

Charleston continued to press throughout the rest of the half and would find the game winner in the 87th minute. Danny Vitiello blocked an initial shot, punching it out of the box, but Emilio Ycaza would control the rebound and send a shot through traffic that would deflect into the back of the net.

Republic FC remains in second place in the Western Conference with nine regular season matches to play. The club will return home next Saturday to host Phoenix Rising FC and begin a stretch of three games in seven days, including a midweek matchup with conference leader New Mexico United. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

Game Notes & Milestones

Aldair Sanchez scored his second career goal

Harvey Neville made his Republic FC debut. The wingback joined the club earlier this week on loan from Portland Timbers 2.

Homegrown Academy Grad Chibi Ukaegbu made his 4th consecutive start, leading all local players

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 2 Charleston Battery

USL Championship

Patriots Point, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina

September 7, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Aldair Sanchez (Kieran Phillips) 18' ; CHS - Nick Markanich (Chris Allan) 50', Emilio Ycaza 87'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Lee Desmond (caution) 63', Nick Ross (caution) 73', Jack Gurr 88'; CHS - Juan Torres (caution) 45', Jay Chapman (caution) 79', Graham Smith (caution) 90'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Chibi Ukaegbu (Conor Donovan 85'), Jared Timmer, Aldair Sanchez (Blake Willey 85'), Jack Gurr, Justin Portillo (Harvey Neville 76'), Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Russell Cicerone (Sebastian Herrera 65'), Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 65')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Rafael Jauregui

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 3, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 0

Charleston Battery: Adam Grinwis, Josh Drack (Prince Saydee 85'), Nathan Dossantos, Graham Smith, Mark Segbers, Jay Chapman (Robbie Crawford 85'), Chris Allan (C), Juan Torres, Arturo Rodriguez (Emlio Ycaza 76'), Nick Markanich, Jackson Conway (MD Myers 58')

Unused Substitutes: Daniel Kuzemka, Aaron Molloy, Samuel Biek, Ezekiel Soto, Enzo MoriStats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 2, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 2

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.