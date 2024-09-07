El Paso Locomotive FC Fight to Scoreless Draw with Detroit City FC
September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC played to a 0-0 draw at Southwest University Park on Saturday night, recording a third consecutive result without defeat to pick up a point in the Western Conference standings.
"The past three games that we have played, we haven't received a goal so that means we're doing something positive," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "We are more solid defensively, but now we need to push and score. We need to continue believing in what we've been doing because something is improving in our style of game. I enjoy the way we play - more secure and relaxed - but now we need to push more because if we want to get into the playoffs, we need to get three points every time we are at home."
The Locos dominated the possession throughout the night, especially in the first half where they held the ball for 62% of the first 45 minutes. The Locos were ever threatening in getting into Detroit's final third but the visitor backline held strong to keep out the Locos attack.
In net for El Paso, Ramon Pasquel took over the starting spot with Jahmali Waite out on international duty with Jamaica. The Mexican native held his ground against Detroit's offense, recording four saves on the night.
NOTES
El Paso Locomotive have won two and drawn three in its last five matches (2-1-3).
The Locos have now kept three consecutive clean sheets, bringing its shutout season total to six.
Tony Alfaro registered his first 90 minutes since returning from injury in Locomotive's road trip against Monterey Bay F.C.
Javier Nevarez made his return to action after missing Locomotive's last five matches.
FORECAST: 81ºF, sunny
ATTENDANCE: 5,764
SCORING SUMMARY
ELP - N/A
DET - N/A
LINEUPS
ELP - (5-3-2) Ramon Pasquel, Lucas Stauffer (Miles Lyons 67 ¬Â²), Wahab Ackwei, Brandan Craig (Javier Nevarez 46 ¬Â²), Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo-C, Stiven Rivas (Ricardo Zacarias 79 ¬Â²), Amando Moreno (Bolu Akinyode 90+1 ¬Â²), Tumi Moshobane (Joaquin Rivas 67 ¬Â²)
Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Nick Hinds
DET - (4-2-3-1) Carlos Saldaña, Alex Villanueva (Matt Sheldon 83 ¬Â²), Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll-C, Michael Bryant, James Murphy (Maxi Rodriguez 64 ¬Â²), Abdoulaye Diop, Connor Rutz (Victor Bezerra 76 ¬Â²), Laurent Kissiedou (Daniel Espeleta 64 ¬Â²), Rhys Williams, Ben Morris
Subs Not Used: Nate Steinwascher, Ryan Williams, Jeciel Cedeño
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Miles Lyons (Yellow) 85 ¬Â²
DET - James Murphy (Yellow) 22 ¬Â², Alex Villanueva (Yellow) 83 ¬Â²
MATCH STATS: ELP | DET
GOALS: 0|0
ASSISTS: 0|0
POSSESSION: 59|41
SHOTS: 10|10
SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|4
SAVES: 4|2
FOULS: 5|18
OFFSIDES: 0|0
CORNERS: 3|3
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC hit the road to face Indy Eleven on Saturday, September 14 with kickoff on ESPN+ scheduled for 5 p.m. MT!
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 7, 2024
- MBFC Falls 1-0 at Home to San Antonio FC - Monterey Bay FC
- Switchbacks Secure Another Win At Home Against Tampa Bay - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fight to Scoreless Draw with Detroit City FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks Secure Another Win At Home Against Tampa Bay - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Fall 4-2 at Colorado Springs - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Republic FC Outdueled by Battery - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hounds Stay Hot with 2-0 Win Over Rhode Island - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Draws Indy 0-0 at Home - Hartford Athletic
- Eleven Earn Road Draw To Move Up In Eastern Conference Table - Indy Eleven
- Oakland Roots Suffer Heavy 5-0 Defeat in North Carolina - Oakland Roots
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Rhode Island FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Monterey Bay F.C. - San Antonio FC
- Match Notes (9.7.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs North Carolina FC - Oakland Roots
- Rising Holds Clean Sheet in Second Consecutive Win - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Falls to Phoenix Rising FC, 1-0 - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fight to Scoreless Draw with Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Detroit City FC for Noche de Locos
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Andy Cabrera for Remainder of 2024 Season
- El Paso Locomotive FC's U20 USL Academy Team Embraces Innovation with Iterpro Football Intelligence Platform
- El Paso Locomotive FC Split Points with Monterey Bay F.C.