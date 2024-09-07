El Paso Locomotive FC Fight to Scoreless Draw with Detroit City FC

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC played to a 0-0 draw at Southwest University Park on Saturday night, recording a third consecutive result without defeat to pick up a point in the Western Conference standings.

"The past three games that we have played, we haven't received a goal so that means we're doing something positive," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "We are more solid defensively, but now we need to push and score. We need to continue believing in what we've been doing because something is improving in our style of game. I enjoy the way we play - more secure and relaxed - but now we need to push more because if we want to get into the playoffs, we need to get three points every time we are at home."

The Locos dominated the possession throughout the night, especially in the first half where they held the ball for 62% of the first 45 minutes. The Locos were ever threatening in getting into Detroit's final third but the visitor backline held strong to keep out the Locos attack.

In net for El Paso, Ramon Pasquel took over the starting spot with Jahmali Waite out on international duty with Jamaica. The Mexican native held his ground against Detroit's offense, recording four saves on the night.

NOTES

El Paso Locomotive have won two and drawn three in its last five matches (2-1-3).

The Locos have now kept three consecutive clean sheets, bringing its shutout season total to six.

Tony Alfaro registered his first 90 minutes since returning from injury in Locomotive's road trip against Monterey Bay F.C.

Javier Nevarez made his return to action after missing Locomotive's last five matches.

FORECAST: 81ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: 5,764

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - N/A

DET - N/A

LINEUPS

ELP - (5-3-2) Ramon Pasquel, Lucas Stauffer (Miles Lyons 67 ¬Â²), Wahab Ackwei, Brandan Craig (Javier Nevarez 46 ¬Â²), Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo-C, Stiven Rivas (Ricardo Zacarias 79 ¬Â²), Amando Moreno (Bolu Akinyode 90+1 ¬Â²), Tumi Moshobane (Joaquin Rivas 67 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Nick Hinds

DET - (4-2-3-1) Carlos Saldaña, Alex Villanueva (Matt Sheldon 83 ¬Â²), Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll-C, Michael Bryant, James Murphy (Maxi Rodriguez 64 ¬Â²), Abdoulaye Diop, Connor Rutz (Victor Bezerra 76 ¬Â²), Laurent Kissiedou (Daniel Espeleta 64 ¬Â²), Rhys Williams, Ben Morris

Subs Not Used: Nate Steinwascher, Ryan Williams, Jeciel Cedeño

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Miles Lyons (Yellow) 85 ¬Â²

DET - James Murphy (Yellow) 22 ¬Â², Alex Villanueva (Yellow) 83 ¬Â²

MATCH STATS: ELP | DET

GOALS: 0|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 59|41

SHOTS: 10|10

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|4

SAVES: 4|2

FOULS: 5|18

OFFSIDES: 0|0

CORNERS: 3|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC hit the road to face Indy Eleven on Saturday, September 14 with kickoff on ESPN+ scheduled for 5 p.m. MT!

