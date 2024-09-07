Eleven Earn Road Draw To Move Up In Eastern Conference Table

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Hartford, Connecticut - The Indy Eleven moved up one spot to fifth place in the USLC Eastern Conference with a hard-fought scoreless draw at Hartford Athletic in cool and rainy conditions on Saturday night. The Eleven are now 10-9-7 for 37 points with eight matches remaining in the regular season.

The Boys in Blue had their best scoring chance in the first half in the 38th minute when midfielder Brem Soumaoro set up forward Maalique Foster for a run into the center of the box, but his shot was stopped by an impressive kick save by Hartford keeper Renan Ribeiro. Foster played the full 90 for the second straight match, tying for the team lead in chances created (2) and completed passes in the final third (11). Soumaoro, signed on Tuesday, started and had five recoveries and 27 completed passes, playing the full 90.

The Eleven outshot Hartford 9-5 in the first half, with two shots on target. Midfielder Jack Blake returned to the lineup after missing the Pittsburgh match and led Indy with four shots, while Foster had two.

Defender Aedan Stanley made a nice sliding tackle just outside the area in the 78th minute to help preserve the shutout. Stanley led the Boys in Blue with five crosses attempted and he was second on the team in completed passes (32), recoveries (6), and tackles won (2).

Defender Adrian Diz Pe returned to the lineup after missing the last three matches because of injury. Diz Pe led the Eleven with three tackles won, three successful dribbles and 37 completed passes.

Defender Ben Ofeimu continued his fine play with two tackles won and a shot.

Indy goalie Hunter Sulte recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season, making one save.

Indy Eleven returns home for All Things Indiana Night and its final Western Conference regular season match vs. El Paso Locomotive FC next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium.

Single-game tickets for all four-remaining regular-season home matches are available at Ticketmaster. For information on all ticket options visit the Indy Eleven Ticket Central. For questions, please email tickets@indyeleven.com or call (317) 685-1100.

Indy Eleven 0:0 Hartford Athletic

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Trinity Health Stadium | Hartford, Connecticut

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 10-9-7 (-4), 37 pts, 5th in Eastern Conference

Hartford Athletic: 8-12-6 (-17), 30 pts; 11th in Eastern Conference

Weather: Rain, 67 degrees

Scoring Summary

Discipline Summary

IND - Jack Blake (caution) 59'

IND - Hayden White (caution) 72'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe, Hayden White, Ben Ofeimu, Ben Mines, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Cam Lindley 67'), Brem Soumaoro, Jack Blake (Elliot Collier 67'), Maalique Foster, Romario Williams (Sebastian Guenzatti 83').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Yannik Oettl, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Laurence Wootton.

Hartford Athletic line-up: Renan Ribeiro, Michael DeShields, Jordan Scarlett, Joseph Farrell, Younes Boudadi (Dantouma Toure 83'), Marlon Hairston, Beverly Makangila, Michee Ngalina (Danny Barrera 27'), Marcus Epps, Kyle Edwards, Mamadou Dieng.

Hartford Athletic Subs Not Used: Greg Monroe, Griffin Tomas, Agnaldo Germano, Justin DiCarlo, Kauan Ribeiro.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.