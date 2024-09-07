Match Notes (9.7.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs North Carolina FC
September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs North Carolina FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: September 7, 2024
Kick off time: 4:30 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 80 degrees, scattered showers
Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park
Location: Carey, North Carolina
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.
Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.
Roots are currently above .500, with a record of 12 wins, 4 ties, and 10 losses, and 8 games remaining.
This will be the first meeting between North Carolina and Oakland.
Roots added midfielder Rafael Baca to the roster this week.
Last Meeting:
First Meeting
Last Three Games:
August 31, 2024
OAK 1, NM 0
August 24, 2024
OAK 1, MEM 1
August 17, 2024
RI 1, OAK 1
Last Starting XI vs New Mexico United: 3-4-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Niall Logue
M - Justin Rasmussen
M - Memo Diaz
M - Camden Riley
M - Daniel Gomez
F - Baboucarr Njie
F - Trayvone Reid
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 7, 2024
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Monterey Bay F.C. - San Antonio FC
- Match Notes (9.7.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs North Carolina FC - Oakland Roots
- Rising Holds Clean Sheet in Second Consecutive Win - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Falls to Phoenix Rising FC, 1-0 - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Match Notes (9.7.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs North Carolina FC
- Oakland Roots SC Signs Former Cruz Azul Star Midfielder Rafael Baca
- Oakland Roots SC Agree to Terminate the Contract of Bryan Tamacas at Player's Request
- Roots Steal All Three Points at Home in 1-0 Shutout of First Place New Mexico United
- Match Notes (8.31.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs New Mexico United