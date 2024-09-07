Match Notes (9.7.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs North Carolina FC

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs North Carolina FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: September 7, 2024

Kick off time: 4:30 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 80 degrees, scattered showers

Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park

Location: Carey, North Carolina

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.

Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.

Roots are currently above .500, with a record of 12 wins, 4 ties, and 10 losses, and 8 games remaining.

This will be the first meeting between North Carolina and Oakland.

Roots added midfielder Rafael Baca to the roster this week.

Last Meeting:

First Meeting

Last Three Games:

August 31, 2024

OAK 1, NM 0

August 24, 2024

OAK 1, MEM 1

August 17, 2024

RI 1, OAK 1

Last Starting XI vs New Mexico United: 3-4-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Niall Logue

M - Justin Rasmussen

M - Memo Diaz

M - Camden Riley

M - Daniel Gomez

F - Baboucarr Njie

F - Trayvone Reid

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

