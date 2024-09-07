Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Monterey Bay F.C.

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance...

Shut Down Defense: The SAFC defense has held opponents scoreless through the run of play in 443 consecutive minutes. San Antonio recorded back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season before conceding a late penalty at Sacramento on Aug. 24. Over the last four matches, SAFC has blocked 17 shots, posting 42 interceptions and 103 clearances.

Additional Reinforcements: SAFC added a pair of new additions this week, first bringing on goalkeeper Richard Sanchez. The shot stopper brings 13 years of professional experience, having played in the first and second divisions in the U.S. and Mexico. SAFC then acquired defender Omar Grey on loan from Houston Dynamo 2. The Jamaican youth international won the PAC-12 Championship with Washington in 2022.

In Sync: Forward Juan Agudelo and midfielder Jorge Hernandez have formed a solid connection, linking up on multiple chances throughout the year. Hernandez has assisted five of Agudelo's seven goals this season. Last time out, Agudelo provided the assist for Hernandez's opening goal against Charleston, the sixth time the two have connected on the scoresheet this year.

USL Championship Match #26 - San Antonio FC at Monterey Bay F.C.

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT Stadium: Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, CA Where to Watch: ESPN+ Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 6-12-7 (25 pts; 11th in Western Conference)

Monterey Bay F.C.: 7-12-7 (52 pts; 10th in Western Conference)

All-time Series: San Antonio is undefeated all-time against Monterey Bay, holding a 3-0-1 lead in the series. The teams met for a scoreless draw last time out in August 2023.

