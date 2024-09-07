FC Tulsa Falls to Phoenix Rising FC, 1-0

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - FC Tulsa lost its late-night battle to Phoenix Rising FC on Friday, falling 1-0.

With the result, FC Tulsa moved to 7-9-9 (30 points) and slots eighth in the Western Conference while Phoenix Rising FC carries an 8-8-9 record (33 points), good for seventh out West.

A Tomás Ángel penalty kick goal in 45(+3) stoppage time ultimately lifted Phoenix Rising FC, combatting a four-save effort from Johan Peñaranda.

Possession was key in the early segments of play as Phoenix Rising FC carried 77% of play in the opening 15 minutes and 64.9% across the first half. It took five corner kicks and 10 first-half shot attempts to find the net as Ángel's penalty kick goal marked Phoenix's final shot of the half.

Matthew Bell rocketed FC Tulsa's first shot attempt in the 46th minute, taking a strike just behind the 18-yard box - but the potential boot hit Rocco Rios Novo straight to the chest.

Bell, who joined FC Tulsa on loan from MLS side Real Salt Lake on Thursday, debuted in the starting 11, playing 64 minutes of action.

FC Tulsa came a yard shy of notching a draw in the final minute as Stefan Stojanovic slipped in for a goal in stoppage time. However, the play was deemed offside.

Up next, FC Tulsa returns home on Wednesday, September 11, at 7:30 p.m. CT to face Las Vegas Lights FC for Pups at the Pitch and First Responder Appreciation Night.

Goals:

45'(+3) PHX - T. Ángel

Cards:

64' TUL - M. Bell

69' PHX - T. Ángel

86' PHX - A. Fuenmayor

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Owen Damm, Bradley Bourgeois, Alexis Souahy, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Matthew Bell, Faysal Bettache, Aaron Bibout (Subs: Patrick Seagrist, Milo Yosef, Stefan Stojanovic, Blaine Ferri)

PHX: Rocco Rios Novo, Emil Cuello, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Pape Mar Boye, Laurence Wyke, Renzo Zambrano, Dariusz Formella, Giulio Doratiotto, Charlie Dennis, Edgardo Rito, Tomás Ángel (Subs: José Hernández, Gabi Torres, Juan Carlos Azocar, John Scearce, Rémi Cabral)

Up Next:

FC Tulsa heads back to ONEOK Field on Wednesday, September 11, against Las Vegas Lights FC and returns three days later on Saturday, September 14th to take on Louisville City FC. The club is hosting promotion nights for both 7:30 p.m. matches, with September 11 being Pups at the Pitch and First Responder Appreciation Night and September 14 as Vamos Tulsa Night. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/.

