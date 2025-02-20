Switchbacks FC Welcomes Goalkeeper Abraham Romero on Loan from Columbus Crew

February 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the team has acquired Goalkeeper Abraham Romero on loan from MLS team, Columbus Crew for the 2025 USL Championship season.

"Very excited to be joining the defending USL Champions this year, I'm sure this is gonna be another great year for the Switchbacks, can't wait to see how much better this already great group of footballers can become," said Abraham Romero. "Hope to see the fans show out at Weidner Field every home match and really make this our fortress."

Romero joined Columbus Crew in August of 2024. With him being a new addition to the team, he made two appearances, earned two clean sheets and held a passing accuracy of 85.7%.

Romero's soccer journey began in Pasadena, California, where he joined LA Galaxy's youth academy in 2012 at the age of 13. Over the next four years, he developed his skills with the club's academy. His hard work earned him a move to Liga MX's C.F. Pachuca in 2016, where he initially joined the club's U-20 team. During his time with Pachuca's youth squad, Romero made 60 appearances and had 12 clean sheets. His performances earned him a call-up to Pachuca's first team, where he featured during the Copa MX 2017-18 and the 2018-19 Apertura and Clausura campaigns. Romero also earned a place in Los Tuzos' squad for their participation in the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

After his time with Pachuca, Romero returned to the U.S. to further his career. He played for LA Galaxy II from 2019 to 2020, where he gained valuable experience in the USL Championship. Romero then played for Orange County SC in 2021 and Las Vegas Lights FC in 2022, totaling 49 appearances over four seasons. With his time in Orange County SC, he helped bring the team to victory winning the USL Championship Cup.

On the international stage, Romero has represented Mexico at various youth levels, earning 14 total appearances from the U-17 to the U-22 national teams. Notably, he featured in seven matches during the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile and five matches during the 2017 U-20 World Cup in South Korea. In addition to his time with Mexico's youth teams, Romero has also represented the U.S. Men's Youth National Team, making appearances for both the U-15 and U-17 teams.

"We are delighted to welcome Abraham to the organization," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "We believe there are two number ones in the building now, and I think that competition will push both of our goalkeepers to higher levels."

Name: Abraham Romero

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'2"

Date of Birth: February 18th, 1998

Age: 26

Hometown: Pasadena, CA

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.