As Republic FC prepares to open a new campaign in pursuit of championship hardware, the club is continuing its tradition of celebrating opening week by giving back to the Sacramento community. In partnership with Raising Cane's, the team is hosting its annual Week of Service, providing daily volunteer opportunities leading up to the 2025 season opener on Saturday, March 8. Together, groups of volunteers comprised of fans, partners, Raising Cane's crewmembers, and the club's front office will complete over 150 hours of community service.

"This club has always been about more than just soccer-it's about community," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. "Our Week of Service is a chance for us to give back to the city and people that support us."

"At Raising Cane's, serving the community is a cornerstone of who we are and what we do, which is why we're proud to partner with Republic FC to celebrate their new season and give back to our beloved city of Sacramento," said Chris Zygler, Raising Cane's Regional Leader of Restaurants.

Fans are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible as these volunteer shifts typically fill up quickly. Registration is open now at SacRepublicFC.com/Community. Each participant will receive a free t-shirt, two tickets to the season opener, and Republic FC swag bag, as well as a Raising Cane's free Box Combo card.

Schedule of events:

Monday, March 3 - Community Against Sexual Harm (CASH) / community garden beautification

Tuesday, March 4 - Salvation Army / painting outdoor spaces for transitional housing residents

Wednesday, March 5 - Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services / sorting and packing food resources for local distribution

Thursday, March 6 - Saint John's Program for Real Change / lunch service and minor housing renovations

Friday, March 7 - CASA Sacramento / preparing care baskets

The week will kick off on Monday, March 3. Volunteers will be planting, weeding, and gardening. CASH empowers the community through education, research, and support to combat commercial sexual exploitation and empowers women to control their own destinies.

On March 4, volunteers will spend the morning painting and beautifying outdoor spaces at the E. Claire Raley Transitional Living Center. A program of the Salvation Army, the center provides structured support and a safe living environment for families transitioning out of homelessness.

On March 5, the club will assist the Sacramento Food Bank in North Sacramento, sorting and packaging fresh produce and non-perishable items for distribution. The food bank is the largest nonprofit provider of basic human needs in Sacramento County, distributing 2.9 million pounds of food each month and many other social services including immigration legal assistance, utilities assistance, and refugee resettlement aid.

In honor of Women's History Month, volunteers will head out to Saint John's Program for Real Change on Thursday, March 6 to assist with lunch service and room renovations. The program provides shelter and resources for women and children struggling with homelessness and other challenges such as poverty, substance use disorder, mental health, violence and abuse - and works to help them build successful new lives.

The week will wrap up at Republic FC's downtown headquarters on Friday, March 7 as participants assemble care baskets for foster children and teens receiving assistance through CASA Sacramento. Since 1991, the organization has been dedicated to recruiting, training, and supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates who serve Sacramento County's foster children.

Sign-ups for volunteer shifts are open now at SacRepublicFC.com/Community. Volunteers must be at least 18 years or older, with the exception of Wednesday's shift at the Sacramento Food Bank (see here for volunteer requirements). Work supplies and equipment will be provided by the club.

On Saturday, March 8, the Indomitable Club will open the 2025 season at home against Western Conference Foe News Mexico United. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. PT and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live on FOX40 and Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

