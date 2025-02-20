Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Defender Younes Boudadi

February 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the Club has signed defender Younes Boudadi to a contract until 2025 with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Boudadi has collected 125 appearances in the USL Championship since 2020 across three clubs: Reno 1868 FC, Hartford Athletic, and Indy Eleven. Last season, he made a total of 25 appearances playing for both Indy Eleven and Hartford Athletic, contributing an impressive five assists.

The right back has been training with the team throughout preseason as a trialist, including appearances in all three preseason matches against MLS competition in Coachella, California.

"We are pleased to welcome Younes to the club. He brings excellent experience to our squad with 125 matches under his belt in this league, including playoff appearances," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "His abilities on the field will add consistency and competition in our defensive group, but he has also proven himself to be a great fit for our locker room culture during his time with us throughout this preseason."

Boudadi was drafted in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by LAFC, but he ultimately joined Reno 1868 FC ahead of the 2020 USL Championship season. After making seven appearances as a rookie, he transferred to Hartford Athletic.

In Hartford, the Moroccan became a full-time starter, racking up 62 appearances with four assists over two seasons.

He then joined Indy Eleven, where he also saw immediate and consistent success with 32 appearances for a playoff team in 2023. He started 2024 with eight appearances before rejoining Hartford mid-season in a straight swap trade for forward Romario Williams. He finished the year with 17 appearances in Connecticut.

Boudadi is a product of the Club Brugge academy, where he played for more than 13 years before heading to the NCAA with Boston College.

The Moroccan made 35 appearances for the BC Eagles, giving out eight assists. He then transferred to Creighton University, where he played 34 matches, scored one goal, and contributed another eight assists.

During his time in college, he joined USL League Two sides Boston Bolt and Laredo Heat in brief summer stints, playing a total of 10 matches for both clubs and scoring once.

Boudadi is a former Morocco youth national team member, playing for both their U-17 and U-20 teams. He started in all four matches of Morocco's round of 16 run in the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Las Vegas will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

