Miami FC Brings on Argentine Midfielder Francesco Celeste

February 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Francesco Celeste.

Celeste prepares to make his USL Championship debut with Miami FC, coming from Venezuelan Primera Division Club Zamora. Prior to signing with Zamora, the midfielder spent the 2023/24 campaign with Beroe Stara Zagora in Bulgaria's efbet Liga.

In the 2022/23 season, Celese played for Club Atlético Los Andes in Argentina where he scored three goals in his time with the team. Celese has also played in Mexico's Lida TDP with Potros and Italy with Serie C team Siracusa.

"It's a very nice step in my career, I'm very happy to be part of this beautiful club. I hope to be able to contribute my effort and commitment for the good of the group, both on and off the pitch," said Celeste. "I am very enthusiastic about the group that is being assembled, I have both the hope and the firm conviction that we will achieve the objectives that both the group and the institution set themselves."

Celeste started his career with Boca Juniors in 2013 where he first made his professional debut, following his youth career with the Argentine team. The midfielder made his professional debut in December of 2013 and stayed with the club for the three seasons following, part of which he was on loan to Portuguese side Freamunde for the 2015/16 season.

