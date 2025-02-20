Oakland Roots SC Announces the Signing of Defender Julian Bravo

February 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces the signing of 24-year-old defender Julian Bravo. Bravo is from Claremont, California and most recently played for Crown Legacy FC in MLS Next Pro following two seasons in Portland with Timbers 2.

"Julian possesses a number of qualities that we knew would make him a good fit with our group," said Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "He is a young player who already has loads of experience in his first couple of professional seasons."

Bravo was drafted 55th overall in the 2022 MLS Super Draft, following his time in college playing for Santa Clara University in the South Bay Area.

