Oakland Roots SC Announces the Signing of Defender Julian Bravo
February 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces the signing of 24-year-old defender Julian Bravo. Bravo is from Claremont, California and most recently played for Crown Legacy FC in MLS Next Pro following two seasons in Portland with Timbers 2.
"Julian possesses a number of qualities that we knew would make him a good fit with our group," said Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "He is a young player who already has loads of experience in his first couple of professional seasons."
Bravo was drafted 55th overall in the 2022 MLS Super Draft, following his time in college playing for Santa Clara University in the South Bay Area.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 20, 2025
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Ventura County FC (Preseason) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces the Signing of Defender Julian Bravo - Oakland Roots
- Switchbacks FC Welcomes Goalkeeper Abraham Romero on Loan from Columbus Crew - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Time, Venue Change for Pitt Preseason Match - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Players Take Part at Beth Shalom Charity Luncheon - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots SC Offers Free Ticket for Every East Bay Student to Home Opener - Oakland Roots
- Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Defender Younes Boudadi - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Miami FC Brings on Argentine Midfielder Francesco Celeste - Miami FC
- USMNT Star Chris Richards Becomes New Investor in Birmingham Legion FC - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Oakland Roots SC Announces the Signing of Defender Julian Bravo
- Oakland Roots SC Offers Free Ticket for Every East Bay Student to Home Opener
- Oakland Roots Announces New Partnership with McGuire and Hester
- Oakland Roots SC and Rafael Baca Mutually Agree to Part Ways as he Explores Next Steps
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Partnership with Xfinity