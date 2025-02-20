Time, Venue Change for Pitt Preseason Match

PITTSBURGH - Due to expected wintry weather and below-freezing temperatures, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds' preseason match tomorrow against the University of Pittsburgh has been moved to a 9:30 a.m. kickoff at the Pitt Sports Dome on the school's Oakland campus.

As a result of the venue change, fans will not be able to attend.

Updates and a recap of the preseason match will be provided though the Riverhounds' social media channels, the Riverhounds app and on Riverhounds.com, as the Hounds and Panthers play an exhibition match for the fourth straight year and the eighth time in the past nine years.

