Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Ventura County FC (Preseason)

February 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This Saturday, Republic FC fans will get their first chance to see the 2025 squad in action.

Overview: SAC v VCFC

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: Kickoff at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: Purchase here

Pregame: Strive for 45 3K Fun Run & Walk (11:30 a.m.) - Register now (includes entry to match)

Postgame: Meet the Team - included with admission

"Preseason is a really important time. We need to get the players physically ready, we need to get them tactically ready," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "The work the players have put in on the training ground and in the scrimmages has been very, very positive, so I'm really excited about the coming weeks and months ahead."

While the first few weeks of training camp were focused on fitness, Collins and the technical staff have begun turning up the dial to get prepared for opening night. Last week, the team traveled to the Bay Area to take on Oakland Roots put in a strong performance highlighted by goals from Russell Cicerone and Jack Gurr.

"The attitude's been great, the intensity and training has been great," continued Collins. "There are going to be specific things we're focusing on this Saturday. Of course we'll be playing at home, so we want to show what we can do in front of our fans, but we still have to remind ourselves that we'll constantly be evolving and improving during the season."

Saturday will be the first time that Collins gets to coach in front of the Indomitable Fans, something that he's been looking forward to since he joined the club. "I'm excited to be in our stadium and meeting our supporters. That's what we're here for - we're here for the fans."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.