Oakland Roots SC Offers Free Ticket for Every East Bay Student to Home Opener
February 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots announces the launch of The Acorn Project, an initiative designed to ensure every student in Oakland has the chance to attend the 2025 Home Opener at the Oakland Coliseum on March 22.
Each Oakland Unified School District school has a code that will be distributed to families. Bay Area schools and districts outside of OUSD who would like to participate can sign up at: bit.ly/acornprojectsignup.
Oakland Roots and Soul believe in the life-changing power of professional sports - and that every young person deserves to experience its magic firsthand. Because when sports bring us together, anything is possible.
