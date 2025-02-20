Players Take Part at Beth Shalom Charity Luncheon

On Sunday, Feb. 16, Riverhounds players and AMO were honored to once again be special guests at the Annual Sports Luncheon hosted by the Beth Shalom Men's Club at the Samuel & Minnie Hyman Ballroom in Squirrel Hill.

The annual luncheon, which has been held for more than six decades, is a charity event benefitting more than a half dozen organizations that help adults and children with special needs and drew nearly 500 people to the ballroom on a snowy afternoon. The event provides an opportunity for those groups and their guests to meet and mingle with pro and college athletes, while enjoying a lunch served by some of the college athletes volunteering their time to be at the event, representing Pitt, Duquesne, Robert Morris, Carnegie Mellon, Carlow and Point Park.

This year was the third year the Riverhounds have been represented at the luncheon, and Robbie Mertz, Sean Suber and Luke Biasi took part on behalf the club. The trio sat on the dais alongside Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein ; Ryla Jones and Bre Kelley from Pitt's Final Four women's volleyball team; members of the Pittsburgh Passion women's football team; and the emcee for the afternoon, WTAE-TV Sports Director Andrew Stockey.

The Hounds were thrilled to once again be guests supporting the special needs community in Pittsburgh, and our players and AMO had a great time signing autographs and taking part in the day's festivities.

