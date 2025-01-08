Switchbacks FC Sign Garven Métusala for 2025 Season

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed midfielder Garven Métusala ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Métusala joins the Club having most recently competed for Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League, where he made 112 appearances, logged 8,101 minutes of playing time and helped secure two league championships in 2022 and 2023. Métusala was selected by Forge with the eighth overall pick of the 2021 CPL-U SPORTS draft and went on to sign a professional contract with the club in June 2021

"It's truly an honor for me to sign for the reigning champions of the USL. After talking with Stephen and James, it was clear to me that this was the right place," said Métusala. "The project really spoke to me, and they made me feel like this would be the perfect next step for my career."

"Colorado is a club with good values, and I can't wait to meet the guys and to get to play in front of the fans!"

Métusala gained semi-professional experience with St. Hubert and SC Fabrose, winning the Première Ligue de Soccer du Québec (PLSQ) Cup in 2019. Then in the 2020 season. Métusala moved to another PLSQ club, AS Blainville, and secured a league title.

Internationally, Métusala attended his first call up with Haiti's men's national team in March 2022. He made his international debut for Haiti at 22 years old against Guatemala on March 27, 2022. Most recently, he was called up to represent Haiti in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, playing 90 minutes in all three of his country's matches. He was also selected to play in two Concacaf Nations League games in September 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome Garven to the club. He can become a consistent CB (Centre-back) in our league with great composure on the ball and intelligence-reading games," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "He'll be a perfect locker room addition, too. His character will help the locker room, and we will help him develop on and off the field."

Name: Garven Métusala

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Date of Birth: December 31st, 1999

Age: 25

Hometown: Montréal, Canada

