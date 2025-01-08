MBFC Signs Former Birmingham City F.C. Defender Nico Gordon

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has signed English and Montserratian defender Nico Gordon to a one-year contract with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Gordon, 22, joined FC Dallas' MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC in 2024 and was named team captain ahead of a season in which he played a total of 1,826 minutes across 22 appearances. He also contributed to five shutouts, anchoring a defense that allowed just 32 goals on the season - the second-fewest in the league en route to securing the MLS NEXT Pro Cup and becoming the first team in league history to finish the season undefeated at home. Gordon's impressive performances throughout the trophy-winning campaign also caught the attention of a multitude of coaches and executives across MLS NEXT Pro, leading to the defender being named to the league's end-of-season Best XI.

"Nico is defensively solid, has composure on the ball, and leadership qualities," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "His standout performances, including helping North Texas SC win the MLS NEXT Pro Cup and earning a spot in the Team of the Season, highlighted his ability to handle pressure and contribute both defensively and in building play. Fans can expect him to bring a strong defensive presence, leadership, and versatility to the squad. Now we have two guys from Birmingham in the building."

Gordon's professional soccer journey began when he joined Birmingham City's academy in 2014 where he quickly progressed through the club's youth ranks. He captained the U-18 side for the 2019-20 season, leading them to the Round of 16 in the FA Youth Cup. The Birmingham, England native then signed his first professional contract with Birmingham City F.C. on June 26, 2020, and made his professional debut the following day in an EFL Championship match against Hull City. He earned his first pro start later that season on July 12 against Stoke City amidst 15 total Championship appearances. Gordon scored his first goal for his hometown club in a 2-1 win over Bristol City on March 5, 2022. He also featured in the first-round of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup, appearing against Colchester United.

"I'm very excited about joining Monterey Bay," said Gordon. "This is a good challenge for me being in a team with senior players that I can learn from and develop my skills, and I am looking forward to it. When the opportunity came to me, I could tell that head coach Jordan [Stewart] was very interested, and I want to be somewhere where I'm really wanted. I know I will play my best football around people who can push me and coach very well, and I got that impression from the conversations I had with the manager."

On the international stage, Gordon received his first senior cap for Montserrat on September 9, 2023 in a CONCACAF Nations League match against Barbados. From there, Gordon went on to receive multiple call-ups to the Montserrat Men's National Team throughout 2024. The first was in March for a pair of friendlies against Antigua, before being called up again in June for the first two matches of 2024 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Nicaragua and Panama. He then received two call-ups for additional Nations League play in September and November, in which he participated in matches against El Salvador and St. Vincent. Gordon has amassed 12 caps for the Emerald Boys so far with over 1,000 minutes played.

"I'm a composed player, but also very hungry," Gordon explained. "I'm really aggressive off the ball and I'm hard to beat in my duels. Coming off of a successful year last year, I want to make even more memories this season and I feel I can bring a winning mentality along with my experience. Having played in England with Birmingham City, I've gained a lot of experience with some top players at a young age. I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates and the staff along with the fans and I'm hoping to build a strong connection right away to take into the new season. I want to be in the top area of the table playing top quality football - I want us to be the team that other teams hate to play against."

NAME: Nico Gordon PRONUNCIATION: KNEE-co POSITION: Defender AGE: 22 HEIGHT: 6'0 DATE OF BIRTH: April 28, 2002 HOMETOWN: Birmingham, England NATIONALITY: English and Montserratian PREVIOUS CLUB: North Texas SC (MLS NEXT Pro) TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Nico Gordon to a one-year contract on January 8, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 8 is listed alphabetically as follows: Goalkeepers: Defenders: Nico Gordon, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Mayele Malango, Anton Søjberg.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.