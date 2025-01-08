Phoenix Rising FC Trades Gabriel Torres to El Paso Locomotive FC

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has traded Gabriel Torres to El Paso Locomotive FC, pending league and federation approval, the club announced today.

Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

"Gabi showed a dedication and made invaluable contributions on and off the field in his three seasons with the organization," said Phoenix Rising Club President Bobby Dulle. "His efforts left a lasting impression, not the least of which was helping the club earn its first USL Championship title in 2023. We wish him the very best as he continues his career."

Torres, 28, joined Phoenix Rising FC on September 23, 2022, and made 52 appearances across all competitions. During his time with the club, Torres scored four goals, provided eleven assists, and played a key role in securing Phoenix Rising's first-ever USL Championship title.

A native of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, Torres began his career at the University of the District of Columbia, where he delivered an impressive college record with 34 goals and 21 assists in 55 appearances. Before joining Rising, Torres played professionally for clubs including Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship and The Villages SC in USL PDL.

Transaction: Rising trades Gabriel Torres to El Paso Locomotive FC

Name: Gabriel Torres

Position: Defender/Midfielder

DOB: August 1, 1996 (28)

Born: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Hometown: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170

Twitter: @gabitorres

