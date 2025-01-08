San Antonio FC Announces Charly as Official Apparel Partner

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has entered a new multi-year deal with international soccer brand CHARLY to become the club's official outfitter of uniforms, training gear and apparel, the club announced today. The partnership ushers in an exciting new era for SAFC as the club prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary, presented by Toyota, in 2025.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a prominent soccer brand that truly resonates with our city and its vibrant culture," said Sr. Director of Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. "Through this collaboration with CHARLY, we'll have the opportunity to showcase the unique elements that make our city, our fans and our club extraordinary."

SAFC will unveil its new primary, secondary and goalkeeper kits for the 2025 season in the coming months. Several exciting kit drops will follow over the course of the season that call back to past SAFC jerseys to honor the 10th anniversary.

"San Antonio FC's strong Mexican heritage and soccer culture is a natural fit for a partnership with CHARLY," said CHARLY Sports Marketing Director Mauricio Rodríguez Vallejo. "This is an exciting time as we prepare to launch kits for their 10th anniversary, all while keeping the fans in mind."

Based in León, Mexico, CHARLY is one of the fastest-growing soccer brands in the world and the official league partner of the USL Championship. With the new agreement, SAFC joins other USL Championship clubs, along with five Liga MX sides, including León, Pachuca, Atla, Xolos and Santos Laguna in sporting the iconic brand.

San Antonio FC is currently preparing for training camp prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.