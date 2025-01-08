North Carolina FC Announces 2024 Roster Decisions

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release









North Carolina FC huddle

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Lewis Gettier) North Carolina FC huddle(North Carolina FC, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC today announced the players returning from the 2024 roster for the 2025 USL Championship season.

In total 13 players from last year's squad, which earned a playoff berth in the team's first season back in the USL Championship, are under contract through at least 2025.

Four players are out of contract and will not return to the team in 2025 including Lamar Batista, Shaft Brewer Jr., Jacori Hayes, and Daniel Navarro. Justin Malou, Trevor Mulqueen, and Louis Perez are out of contract but are in negotiations with the club to return for the 2025 season.

The following players are under contract and will return for the 2025 season, sorted by position then listed alphabetically:

Goalkeepers (2): Akira Fitzgerald, Jake McGuire

Defenders (3): Ezra Armstrong, Paco Craig, Bryce Washington

Midfielders (5): Rodrigo Da Costa, Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin, Jaden Servania, Raheem Somersall

Forwards (3): Oalex Anderson, Evan Conway, Rafa Mentzingen

North Carolina FC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, March 8 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Season tickets for the 2025 season are available now.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.