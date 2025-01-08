Hounds Sign College Standout Ahl

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Midfielder Charles Ahl with Stetson University

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC) Midfielder Charles Ahl with Stetson University(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed midfielder Charles Ahl, a first-year pro out of Stetson University, to a two-year contract with a third-year team option for 2027. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Ahl was the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year, leading the Hatters to an undefeated conference record and a share of the A-Sun regular-season title. The attacking midfielder from Winter Park, Fla., was also named to the All-Atlantic Sun First Team in 2024 after being a Second Team selection in both 2022 and '23.

"Charles is a busy midfielder with the ability to break lines off the dribble and deliver the final pass," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said. "He was consistently dangerous at our combine and we look forward to seeing him develop here in Pittsburgh."

As a senior, Ahl posted two goals and five assists, marking the third straight season he posted five or more assists. He finished his career with 18 assists, ending his career seventh in Hatters' history.

Prior to Stetson, competed for the Orlando City SC Academy and played in the National Premier Soccer League for the Central Florida Panthers, where he was named to the Sunshine Conference Best XI in 2021. He also earned all-state honors as a high school player for Trinity Prep in his Winter Park hometown.

The Hounds continue to put together their roster in advance of preseason camp, slated to begin on Jan. 27. Tickets for the 2025 season are available by visiting riverhounds.com/tickets or calling the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.