El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Gabi Torres from Phoenix Rising FC for 2025

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced that it has signed defender Gabi Torres from Phoenix Rising FC, inking the 28-year-old Brazilian to a multi-year deal ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The signing is pending league and federation approval, and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Me and my family are happy to be moving to El Paso and I am excited to be a part of Coach [Wilmer] Cabrera's plan," Torres said. "I look forward to helping the team this season and the fans can expect dedication, intensity and commitment from me. We are going to work hard to put El Paso back into the playoffs this season."

Torres arrives in the Sun City after a two-season stint with Phoenix Rising FC where he was a contributor in the team's championship winning 2023 season. Torres - who is known for his versatility to also play as a midfielder and winger - has accumulated 102 USL Championship appearances for Phoenix, FC Tulsa and Hartford Athletic between 2020-24, registering seven (7) goals in and 18 assists.

"We're excited to add Gabi to our group," Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari said. "His pace and quality service will be another great addition to our attack."

Torres' prior experiences include three years of collegiate soccer at the University of the District of Columbia, where he scored 34 goals and assisted 21, as well as short stints with Chattanooga FC and The Villages SC.

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position.

Goalkeeper (1): Jahmali Waite

Defender (9): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Gabi Torres

Midfielder (5): Bolu Akinyode, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Emiliano Rodriguez

Forward (4): Andy Cabrera, Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane

