New Mexico United to Premiere of "Kings of Chaos" Documentary at Historic Lobo Theater
January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce that the club's 2024 season documentary, "Kings of Chaos," will premiere at the Historic Lobo Theater on Friday, January 17th. Fans can purchase tickets now at the link below. The documentary follows the club through the most successful season in their young history, including a trip to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal, their top-of-the-Western-Conference finish, and first-ever home playoff win.
Following the film, which was filmed, edited, and produced by New Mexico United, the team will host a short panel, which will feature players, coaches, and staff. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to ask their own questions of panelists.
Fans can purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kings-of-chaos-nm-united-documentary-screening-tickets-1138418162369?aff=oddtdtcreator
New Mexico United to Premiere of "Kings of Chaos" Documentary at Historic Lobo Theater
