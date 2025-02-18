Switchbacks FC Appoints New President, Brad Estes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - On the heels of the recent announcement of an ownership change for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the club is proud to share another exciting development in advance of the 2025 season by naming Brad Estes the incoming President of Switchbacks FC.

The Switchbacks board of directors appointed Brad to this position due to his previous experience developing a robust ecosystem that supports a multifaceted soccer club from fanbase culture and deep-rooted connections between clubs and their cities.

"There are times when opportunities present themselves that force you to adjust your plan and take decisive action, and this I one of those times," said Greg Cerbana, a member of the Switchbacks Board of Directors. "It was a fortuitous meeting for us to get acquainted with Brad and learn of his experience, his passion and his record of success in private business as well as within the league. It didn't take long to convince us that he is the right person to lead this club both on and off the field, and build upon the winning tradition that's been established here in the Springs."

Brad has an accomplished history in the United Soccer League (USL) and was the former President of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC. He joined the organization in 2016 as a consultant, was named Executive Vice President in 2017, was promoted to President in 2018, and stayed with the club until 2022. During his tenure, Brad oversaw the club for five seasons, including the 2017 and 2018 seasons when the club won back-to-back league championship titles.

During his time in Louisville, Brad was integral to the club's community-building efforts. He oversaw the construction of the club's new stadium, Lynn Family Stadium, helped develop a thriving 1,000+-player youth academy, acquired the NWSL franchise rights for Racing Louisville FC, and managed the development of a new training facility and front office for the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad Estes to the Switchbacks FC organization. As a Louisville native, Brad's pride for his community showed bright, and he was instrumental in all aspects of the club's growth and influence in the market, often credited with spearheading the growth of the club into a league powerhouse. With his breadth of experience and community-minded focus, and his newfound love of Colorado Springs, I know he and his family- wife Emily, sons Owen and Mac, and daughter, Stella--will be a most welcome addition to our city and our entire region." Said Laura Neumann, Switchbacks FC Board of Directors and Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy for Weidner Apartment Homes.

"My family and I are ecstatic to become the newest members of the Colorado Springs community," said Estes. "From the very first meeting, it was clear that the Board and I are aligned on culture, the most important part of any organization. The Ragain family has done an incredible job building Switchbacks FC into what it is today, one of the elite clubs in the USL Championship. I look forward to building on that tradition, working collaboratively with our staff, players, supporters, sponsors, and the community."

Brad will assume his new role effective March 3, 2025, and will be aided in the transition by former owners and club executives James and Nick Ragain.

