Republic FC Signs San Jose Earthquakes Product Aaron Edwards

February 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC announced today that the club has signed 22-year-old Aaron Edwards ahead of the 2025 season. He will be added to the team's roster, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Aaron has been a standout player in his first two seasons, and we are confident he will add quality to our right side and to our overall group," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant.

A native of San Jose, California, Edwards came up through the San Jose Earthquakes youth development program and during the 2019-20 season scored five goals in 17 appearances. His standout performance earned him a No. 2 ranking in Top Drawer Soccer's list of prospects Northern California before joining the UCLA Bruins. Across two collegiate seasons, he made 39 appearances and recorded two goals and five assists, while also earning several honors including Pac-12 Player of the Week (October 2021), College Soccer News National Player of the Week (October 2021), and 2021 Pac-12 All-Conference Team honorable mention.

In 2023, Edwards returned to San Jose to sign his first pro contract with its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, The Town FC. After a solid rookie season with three assists in 18 appearances and a berth in the MLS NEXT Pro Quarterfinals, he broke out in 2024 and led The Town with 11 scoring contributions (seven goals, team-best four assists). On August 18, he recorded his first career brace, highlighted by scoring the opening goal just 30 seconds into the match. He later was voted Team MVP.

Ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, Republic FC will host Fan Fest on February 22 at Heart Health Park. In addition to a preseason match, fans can join the club for its inaugural Strive for 45 3K Fun Run & Walk at 11:30 a.m., as well as Meet the Team following the game. Family-friendly activities will take center stage throughout the day, including player autographs, soccer darts, and more. Visit SacRepublicFC.com/FanFest for additional details about match tickets, Fun Run & Walk Registration, and Meet the Team.

Republic FC's 2025 regular season officially kicks off on Saturday, March 8 when the club hosts Western Conference foe New Mexico United at Heart Health Park. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at http://sacrepublicfc.com/Tickets.

