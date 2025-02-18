Republic FC Fans Have First Opportunity to Help Shape New Stadium Experience Through Community Survey

Republic FC Stadium at The Railyards continues to make significant progress towards opening in 2027, with a groundbreaking later this year. While the preparation for construction is well underway, the club is at a critical step in the process when fans and community members can help influence several aspects of the new venue. With the guest experience as a focal point for Republic FC, season ticket holders, supporters, fans and the community-at-large can help the club keep the project moving forward with their insights at Survey.SacRepublicFC.com.

"Creating a venue that reflects the identity of the region, and helps meet the needs of fans and our community is incredibly important to the club," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "Our community of passionate fans and supporters, along with the guests that proudly cheer for Sacramento, have made our current home a special place to play. Through this survey and additional opportunities to share their input, our fans will help bring that energy, excitement and intensity to our new downtown home."

The community survey will be open through the end of the month and gives fans an opportunity to weigh in on various elements of the fan experience including, new seating options, food & beverage on game day, unique hospitality packages, and ways to get to and from the stadium. In the coming weeks, Republic FC will also host additional focus groups and forums for fans as the project moves forward. Anyone interested in joining a focus group can sign-up at the end of the 15-minute survey.

Since the initial term sheet was approved in November last year, stadium development continues to move forward. With the support of industry leaders MANICA Architecture (stadium design) and Machete Group (project management), Republic FC continues to guide the project team forward with a goal of breaking ground later this year and opening in 2027. The club has also partnered with Elevate, a data-led global agency dedicated to working with leading sports and entertainment properties and brands forge deeper connections with their fans. Elevate is working with Republic FC ownership to help craft the fan survey and prepare for upcoming community focus groups.

Ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, Republic FC will host Fan Fest this Saturday, February 22 at Heart Health Park. In addition to a preseason match, fans can join the club for its inaugural Strive for 45 3K Fun Run & Walk at 11:30 a.m., as well as Meet the Team following the game. Family-friendly activities will take center stage throughout the day, including player autographs, soccer darts, and more. Visit SacRepublicFC.com/FanFest for additional details about match tickets, Fun Run & Walk Registration, and Meet the Team.

Republic FC's 2025 regular season officially kicks off on Saturday, March 8 when the club hosts Western Conference foe New Mexico United at Heart Health Park. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

