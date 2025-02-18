Oakland Roots SC Announces Partnership with Xfinity

February 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces Xfinity will return in 2025 as the Official High Speed Internet of the Club. Fans can experience Xfinity on game day, and at Official Oakland Roots Watch Parties all season long as the watch party partners at the Athletic Club.

"Xfinity truly connects and entertains us," said Oakland Roots and Soul VP of Brand Partnerships Andrea Lepore. "We can't wait to host our watch parties in collaboration with Xfinity all season long."

The first watch party is already set for March 8, as Roots kickoff the season in Orange County.

"Sports have the power to bring people together, which is one of our main principle goals at Comcast," said Jacob Mitchell, Regional Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Comcast California. "By expanding access to live events and digital engagement, we're ensuring that every fan-no matter where they are-can be part of the action, the community, and the passion that makes sports so special."

A global media and technology company, Comcast brings together innovative technology and extraordinary content and experiences. From the connectivity and platforms they provide, to the content and experiences they create, they reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide.

