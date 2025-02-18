Miami FC Signs Argentine Midfielder Cristian Vázquez

February 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Cristian Vázquez.

Vázquez joins Miami following his 2024 campaign with Ecuadorian Liga Pro Serie B team Vinotinto FC. The midfielder had one goal and three assists in his 27 appearances with the team. Prior to signing with Vinotinto FC, Vázquez played for Cunibro FC. While the Argentine was with Cunibro FC, the team won the Ecuadorian 2nd Tier Championship.

"I am very anxious and excited to face this new challenge. I am very happy to be part of this team," said Vázquez on signing with Miami FC.

Before his stints in Ecuador, Vázquez spent the majority of his career in Argentina playing with Club Deportivo Español. Vázquez signed his first professional contract with Deportivo Español in 2017 following his youth career with the team. He made his professional debut that June with a win over fellow Primera B Metropolitana team Barracas Central.

