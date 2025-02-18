MBFC Signs Australian Forward Luke Ivanovic

February 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has signed Australian forward Luke Ivanovic to a one-year contract with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

"Luke has the ability to dribble past players and create opportunities for himself and others," said Monterey Bay FC Technical Director Simon Dawkins. "He is a quick winger and is a really good addition to the room of dynamic forwards that we currently have. Ã¢ÂÂ Fans can expect to see constant attacking and one-v-one duels. Luke is a player that will excite the fans with his enthusiasm to be a part of the club."

Ivanovic, 24, began his professional career with close-to-home A-League side Sydney FC in 2018. After initially joining the club's youth side, Ivanovic quickly earned a senior contract for the second half of the season following his impressive performance in the Y-League to start the campaign. The Picton, Australia native made his first senior start for Sydney FC in a 2-0 win over Melbourne City and marked the occasion with his first goal for the club just nine minutes into the match. In three seasons with the Sky Blues, Ivanovic helped the side win two A-League championships.

"I am thrilled to have signed for Monterey Bay," said Ivanovic. "It's a great opportunity to be a part of a club that's building something special. It was a super easy decision - the club's ambition aligns with me perfectly. I believe Jordan [Stewart]'s guidance will elevate my game and get the best out of me. I can't wait to get started, contribute to the squad, and give everything I have."

Following his time in Sydney, Ivanovic spent a season with Brisbane Roar, where he tallied four goals and two assists before joining Perth Glory ahead of the 2022-23 A-League season. Over the next year and a half with the purple, Ivanovic made 25 appearances and shared the locker room with fellow Monterey Bay newcomer Jacob Muir. This past season, Ivanovic competed in Finland's Veikkausliiga with FC Lahti, where he recorded nine goals and three assists in 33 appearances. Now, Ivanovic is eager to make his mark in the United States, joining the Crisp-and-Kelp ahead of the 2025 campaign.

"I am looking forward to competing and doing my part to help the team achieve its goals. I can't wait to play at Cardinale Stadium. I want to make a real impact and difference on the pitch by either scoring goals, creating chances or helping defensively. And I want us to compete at the highest level, push for the playoffs and ultimately fight for a championship. I believe we can achieve great things this season."

NAME : Luke Ivanovic

PRONUNCIATION: EE-von-a-vich

POSITION : Forward

AGE : 24

HEIGHT : 6'2

DATE OF BIRTH : June 6, 2000

HOMETOWN : Picton, Australia

NATIONALITY : Australia

PREVIOUS CLUB : FC Lahti

TRANSACTION : Monterey Bay has signed Luke Ivanovic to a one-year contract on February 18, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of February 18 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Nico Campuzano, Samuel Gomez

Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Miles Lyons, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimède, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Luke Ivanovic, Adam Larsson, Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul, Anton Søjberg

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.