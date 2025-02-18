Oakland Roots SC and Rafael Baca Mutually Agree to Part Ways as he Explores Next Steps
February 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC and Rafael Baca have mutually agreed to allow him the opportunity to explore the next steps in his career.
The club is grateful for Rafael's leadership and contributions during the fall of 2024, playing a key role in helping the team secure a return to the USL Championship Playoffs.
We thank Rafa for his time with Oakland Roots and wish him the best in his next chapter.
