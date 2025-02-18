North Carolina FC Signs Midfielder Ahmad Al-Qaq

February 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has signed midfielder Ahmad Al-Qaq to a one-year contract through the 2025 USL Championship season with an additional one-year option, pending league and federation approval.

Al-Qaq made 47 appearances with the Tar Heels across five seasons, scoring six goals and tallying five assists. Al-Qaq appeared  as a trialist for NCFC in the team's 1-0 preseason friendly win over Charlotte FC.

"Ahmad has had a bright preseason trial with our group. He's shown his versatility in a few different roles and I'm excited for him to have earned his first professional contract," said ¬Â¨ North Carolina FC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.

During the 2023 season, Al-Qaq appeared in every match and posted a career-high four goals and three assists. Half of his goals came during the postseason, including the game-winning goal against No. 6-ranked Wake Forest in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championship.

"I'm excited to sign my first pro contract with NCFC after the trial. I can't wait to see what the future holds both for me individually and as a collective," Al-Qaq said.

North Carolina FC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, March 8 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for this match are available.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.