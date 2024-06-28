Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of James Musa to Indy Eleven

June 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









James Musa with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) James Musa with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today the transfer of James Musa to Indy Eleven for an undisclosed fee. Per league policy, details of the transfer will not be made public and is pending league and federation approval.

This defender was signed on with the Switchbacks back in November of 2022. Throughout the 2023 season, Musa made 17 appearances, played a total of 1,359 minutes, had 71 clearances, made 10 blocks, and had 19 interceptions. He was also named to the USL Championships Team of the Week for Week 27. In 2024, Musa played a total of 225 minutes, made two blocks, had three interceptions and held a passing accuracy of 81.6%.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.