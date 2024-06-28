Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of James Musa to Indy Eleven
June 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today the transfer of James Musa to Indy Eleven for an undisclosed fee. Per league policy, details of the transfer will not be made public and is pending league and federation approval.
This defender was signed on with the Switchbacks back in November of 2022. Throughout the 2023 season, Musa made 17 appearances, played a total of 1,359 minutes, had 71 clearances, made 10 blocks, and had 19 interceptions. He was also named to the USL Championships Team of the Week for Week 27. In 2024, Musa played a total of 225 minutes, made two blocks, had three interceptions and held a passing accuracy of 81.6%.
Images from this story
|
James Musa with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2024
- Monterey Bay Travels to Colorado Springs for Fixture with Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field - Monterey Bay FC
- Rising Faces Memphis 901 Today at 5:30 PM - Phoenix Rising FC
- Indy Eleven Announces Acquisition of James Musa from Colorado Springs - Indy Eleven
- Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of James Musa to Indy Eleven - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Birmingham Legion FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of James Musa to Indy Eleven
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to New Mexico United
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to New Mexico United
- Switchbacks FC End in a Draw on the Road Against Las Vegas
- Yosuke Hanya and Maalique Foster Named to Team of the Week