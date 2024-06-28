Monterey Bay Travels to Colorado Springs for Fixture with Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field

June 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Monterey Bay F.C. (6-7-4, 22 points) travels to Colorado Springs for a 6:00 p.m. PT Western Conference contest on Saturday against Switchbacks FC (6-6-3, 21 points) at Weidner Field in Week 17 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay is coming off of a solid 2-1 win at home against Oakland Roots SC that secured both a league double for the Crisp-and-Kelp and an all-important tiebreaker in a crowded Western Conference. Tristan Trager scored the 100th goal in Club history in the first half of the match, and then Alex Dixon bagged the game-winner in the second half - a goal that moved him past former MBFC forward Christian Volesky and into 13th all-time in goals scored in league history with 62. Dixon also jumped into third all-time in league history with his 265th career appearance. Each collecting assists on Monterey Bay's goals this past weekend, Jesús Chuy Enríquez and Walmer Martínez earned top-11 spots in USL Championship's Team of the Week for week 16.

The Crisp and Kelp and Switchbacks FC last met on August 26, 2023 at Cardinale Stadium. After Colorado Springs jumped out to a lead in the 77th minute, Monterey Bay F.C. earned and converted back-to-back penalties in the 89' and 90+4' minutes to win 2-1 in Seaside. All-time, the series record stands even at 2-2-0 between the two sides, with two wins for Monterey Bay in Seaside and two wins for Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. On Saturday, the Crisp-and-Kelp will look to be the first in the series to earn a result away from home.

Switchbacks FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

Venue: Weidner Field; Colorado Springs, Colorado

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024; 6:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Cloudy and 77 degrees

2024 Records

Switchbacks FC (6-6-3, 21 pts, 7th West); Monterey Bay F.C. (6-7-4, 22 pts, 4th West)

