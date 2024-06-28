Rising Falls, 5-1, in Memphis

June 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Phoenix Rising FC (5-6-6) lost, 5-1 tonight at AutoZone Park in Memphis.

Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when Akeem Ward took control of the ball on 901 FC's left flank. The winger pulled the ball back and sent a right-footed cross into the box for Zach Duncan, who opened up his hips and redirected a shot on goal from very close range. With no time to react, there was no chance for Rising goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo to make a save on the play and Duncan's shot ended up in the top left corner of the goal.

901 FC made it 2-0 in the 27th minute when Carson Vom Steeg was second to a loose ball in the area. Rising defender Pape Mar Boye was first to the ball, but his clearance attempt deflected off Vom Steeg and the ball ricocheted to the feet of Marlon at the back post for a simple tap in from close range.

Rising made two changes at half and nearly found the back of the net in the 52nd minute when Panos Armenakas slid a ball into space for Erickson Gallardo, on the right side. Gallardo tried to cross the ball to the back post, but the ball deflected off a Memphis defender, nearly crossing up 901 goalkeeper Tyler Deric. Fortunately for Memphis, Deric held his position and made the save.

Three minutes later the ball was in the back of Phoenix's net again when Vom Steeg beat his marker on a corner kick, then headed home a shot from inside the six-yard box to make it 3-0.

Memphis' Emerson Hyndman snuck into the back post and took advantage of a soft clearance attempt by Mo Traore in the 58th minute. Traore stretched out to poke the ball away from another attacking player, but the touch rolled into the path of Hyndman, who made it 4-0 with a simple pass just inside the near post.

Dariusz Formella got one back for Phoenix in the 65th minute when Fede Varela found some space in the middle of the field and curled a through ball forward. In one-on-one against Deric, Formella faked a shot, then walked past the goalkeeper before sending a pass into the center of the net to bring the score to 4-1.

Ward picked up his second assist of the match with a first-touch ball in to the feet of Nighte Pickering in the 81st minute. Pickering took a touch to his left, then beat Rios Novo with a low, hard shot to make it a 5-1 final.

Scoring:

MEM - Zach Duncan (Akeem Ward) 11

MEM - Marlon (Carson Vom Steeg) 27

MEM - Carson Vom Steeg (Bruno Lapa) 55

MEM - Emerson Hyndman 58

PHX - Dariusz Formella (Fede Varela) 65

MEM - Nighte Pickering (Akeem Ward) 81

Discipline:

PHX - Edguardo Rito (caution) 32

PHX - Erickson Gallardo (caution) 73

Lineups:

Phoenix Rising - Rocco Rios Novo, Mo Traore, Pape Mar Boye, Alejandro Fuenmayor (Laurence Wyke 84), Renzo Zambrano, Guilio Doratiotto (JP Scearce 46), Fede Varela, Edguardo Rito (Erickson Gallardo 46), JC Azocar (Dariusz Formella 46), Panos Armenakas, Remi Cabral (Gabi Torres 63).

Substitutes not used: Patrick Rakovsky, Braxton Montgomery.

Memphis 901 - Tyler Deric, Carson Vom Steeg (Oscar Jimenez 86), Akeem Ward, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Lucas Turci, Samuel Careaga (Leston Paul 74), Luiz Fernando (Alvaro Quezada 84), Emerson Hyndman (Dylan Borczak 74), Bruno Lapa, Zach Duncan, Marlon (Nighte Pickering 74).

Substitutes not used: Aren Seeger, Walid Yacoubou.

