Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. New Mexico United 6/29/24

June 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Defend 210: SAFC is looking to rebound from just its third home loss in the last three seasons, now 21-3-18 at Toyota Field since the start of 2022. After its last home loss in July 2023, San Antonio closed out its slate at Toyota Field going 4-0-3 the rest of the season.

Moving Up the Ranks: Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh became just the 14th player in league history to record hit 300 regular season saves after his seven-save performance at Birmingham Legion. McIntosh has 302 now in his USL Championship career, good for 13th all-time and 4th amongst active keepers in the league.

Shaking Things Up: SAFC has used a different starting lineup in 15 of 16 matches, seeing 78 combined matches missed due to injuries, suspensions or national team call-ups. SAFC has used 26 different players this season.

---------------

USL Championship Match #17 - San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Kickoff: 8:0 0 p.m. CT

Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch : ESPN+

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 4-7-5 (17 pts; 11 th in Western Conference)

New Mexico United: 9-4-1 (28 pts; 1 st in Western Conference)

All-time Series : New Mexico took an edge in the all-time series at the sides' last meeting, now leading SAFC 6-5-1. The teams have already met once this season, with New Mexico taking a close 2-1 win in Albuquerque in May.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvNM

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.