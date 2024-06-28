Charleston Battery Erans 5-2 Win Over NCFC
June 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. - North Carolina FC fell to the Charleston Battery, 5-2, Friday night at Patriots Point. North Carolina is now 4-6-6 on the season for 18 points from 16 fixtures. Evan Conway had a goal and assist to lead the NCFC attack.
A hot start saw the visitors take two first half goals into the break. Conway scored just shy of the half-hour mark to open the scoring, then Shaft Brewer Jr. notched his first goal for the team to double the lead in stoppage time of the first half.
A second yellow card to Ezra Armstrong, forcing a red card just five minutes into the second half turned the match around. Eight minutes later Charleston got one back as MD Meyers scored his first of what would be a hat-trick on the night. Nick Marcanich leveled things in the 80' before three stoppage time goals pulled the home side away.
Match Notes
Paco Craig made his 200th USL Championship appearance. The defender joined NCFC this offseason, playing 14 games for the team so far.
Up Next:
North Carolina FC returns to WakeMed Soccer Park to take on Miami FC on Saturday, July 6, at 7:30 pm ET. NCFC picked up a big 4-0 road win over Miami to cap off an unbeaten May. The Fireworks in the Park night, presented by O2 Fitness, will feature a dazzling firework display following the match. Tickets are available here.
Box Score:
NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire, Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington, Paco Craig, Ezra Armstrong, Collin Martin (Rodrigo Da Costa - 84'), Mikey Maldonado, Shaft Brewer (Justin Malou - 73'), Louis Perez (Jaden Servania - 84'), Evan Conway, Oalex Anderson (Rafa Mentzingen - 52')
Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Jacori Hayes, Daniel Navarro
CHS (3-5-2): Adam Grinwis, Josh Drack (Nathan Dossantos - 75'), Graham Smith, Leland Archer, Mark Segbers (Robbie Crawford - 82'), Chris Allan (Arturo Rodríguez - 82'), Aaron Molloy, Juan Torres (Jackson Conway - 45'), Emilio Ycaza (Prince Saydee - 75'), Nick Markanich, MD Myers
Subs Not Used: Diego Gutiérrez, Daniel Kuzemka, Charlie Dennis, Bradyn Cobb,
Score:
NCFC: 2
CHS: 5
Goals:
NCFC: E. Conway - 27' (Anderson); S. Brewer, Jr. (Conway)
CHS: M. Myers - 58' (Allan), 90+2' (Rodríguez), 90+8' (P); N. Markanich - 80'; J. Conway - 90+4' (Myers);
Cautions:
NCFC: E. Conway - 37'; L. Batista - 42'; E. Armstrong - 45+3', 50'; J. McGuire - 90+1'
CHS: N. Markanich -45+5', N. Dossantos - 84'; A. Rodríguez - 88'
Ejections:
NCFC: E. Armstrong - 50' (second yellow)
CHS: -
