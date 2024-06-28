MBFC Adds Quakes' Ousseni Bouda on Loan

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announced today that the Club has acquired forward Ousseni Bouda on loan from Major League Soccer (MLS) side San Jose Earthquakes through the rest of the 2024 season, pending league and federation approval. Monterey Bay is bringing Bouda into the fold to help bolster the attack, a much-needed reinforcement ahead of the Club's upcoming match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

"We're excited to add Bouda to the group," said Monterey Bay F.C. Sporting Director and Head Coach Frank Yallop. "He's a Stanford graduate and he had a really good career there with the Cardinal. He was drafted by the Earthquakes after that, but he has not quite had his chance yet there. This is a great opportunity for him to shine with us. It's really good to have him."

Bouda, 24, began his professional career when he was drafted 8th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft and signed to a Generation adidas contract by the San Jose Earthquakes. He made his MLS debut on March 3, 2022 and scored his first professional goal against LA Galaxy on May 14, 2023. The young forward also added an assist in limited minutes across a total of 30 substitute appearances over the past two and a half seasons for the Quakes. During that time, Bouda made 13 appearances (all starts) for San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro squad, where he recorded 10 goals and three assists. Bouda has also represented the Quakes in six U.S. Open Cup matches (five starts) with two goals and an assist in those matches - including a 76' minute game-winning goal against Oakland Roots SC in this year's Round of 32.

The Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso native played collegiately for Stanford University from 2019-2021 and finished his Cardinal career with 10 goals and 14 assists in 39 starts. In his freshman year, Bouda earned All Pac-12 First Team honors, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, and College Soccer News All-Freshman honors with five goals and five assists across 22 appearances. He then missed the shortened 2020 season due to injury, but returned in 2021 with a vengeance - finishing the season tied for first in the Pac-12 in assists (9) and added five goals on his way to his second First Team All-Pac-12 accolade.

Prior to his time at Stanford, Bouda played for the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, where he earned a scholarship to Millbrook School in New York. While at Millbrook, Bouda helped lead the school to three consecutive New York Class C state championships. With 49 goals in his junior year, Bouda was named the 2017-2018 Gatorade High School Player of the year. The following season, the Burkinabé international upped his goal scoring total to 61, earning himself High School All-American honors as well as USA Today ALL-USA Boys Soccer Player of the Year his senior year. Bouda made his national team debut with Burkina Faso on June 7, 2022 in a 3-1 win over Eswatini and took part in African Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2023. Bouda has also represented Burkina Faso at the U-20 level.

***

NAME: Ousseni Bouda

PRONUNCIATION: ooh-SEN-ee BOO-duh

POSITION: Forward

AGE: 5'9

HEIGHT: 172

DATE OF BIRTH: April 28, 2000

HOMETOWN: Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

NATIONALITY: Burkina Faso

COLLEGE: Stanford University

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has acquired forward Ousseni Bouda on loan from San Jose Earthquakes on June 28, 2024.

The current roster heading into the 2024 season as of June 28 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers (2): Carlos Herrera, Antony Siaha

Defenders (7): Morey Doner, Max Glasser, Kai Greene, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Walmer Martínez, Grant Robinson

Midfielders (8): Jerry Ayon, Rafa Baca, Simon Dawkins, Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Miguel Guerrero, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards (10): Luther Archimède, Chase Boone, Ousseni Bouda, Ryan Dieter, Alex Dixon, Chuy Enríquez, Michael Gonzalez, Jesse Maldonado, Anthony Orendain, Tristan Trager

