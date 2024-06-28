Memphis 901 FC Ties Franchise Record in 5-1 Dismantling of Phoenix Rising FC

June 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC tied a franchise record with five goals in a dominant 5-1 victory over Phoenix Rising FC on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

The Beale Street Boys put on an attacking clinic, showing why they're the top-scoring team in the Western Conference with goals from Zac Duncan, Marlon, Carson Vom Steeg, Emerson Hyndman and Nighte Pickering.

In the 11th minute, Akeem Ward lined up a cross from the left wing to find Duncan for the right footed finish on the volley. The Aussie midfielder tallied his first goal with Memphis tonight after grabbing his first assist last week. Memphis has scored six goals in the first 15 minutes of action this season, the most in the USL Championship.

Memphis doubled the lead with excellent build up play in the opposition box. Carson Vom Steeg put in a spectacular pass to Marlon for a finish into the empty net. Marlon tallied his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Memphis leads the league with 16 first-half goals in 17 matches. 901 FC held Phoenix to only one shot in the first half while pouring in five shots on goal.

Vom Steeg, Hyndman and Pickering made the lead insurmountable with goals in the second half. Vom Steeg and Hyndman tallied their first goals while Pickering scored his second.

901 FC climbed to No. 3 in the Western Conference with the victory.

Memphis 901 FC starts a three-match road trip on Saturday, July 6 with a showdown against Orange County SC. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 27 for Back to School Night.

