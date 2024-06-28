Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Oakland on Marvel Night

Kickoff: Saturday, June 29 (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

How to Watch: At The Champ, Bally Sports SoCal, ESPN+

Orange County...ASSEMBLE! The County Boys return to The Champ after a gritty 1-0 win over Indy Eleven, ending the longest win streak in the country so far this season. As our Black and Orange Heroes return home, a familiar foe descends upon the Compound. Can they rise to the challenge and #DefendTheChamp against their Northern neighbors?

I AM GROOT. THEY ARE ROOTS.

Oakland Roots SC enters Saturday's match in 3rd place in the USL Championship Western Conference. While they might be five seeds ahead of the Black and Orange going into Saturday, they are only ahead of OCSC by two points and have also played two more matches so far this season. They had a three match win streak halted by local rival Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium in a 2-1 loss in Seaside, CA last Saturday. Forward Johnny Rodriguez leads the side with four goals and defender Guillermo Diaz leads the team in assists with three. Former USMNT forward Dom Dwyer has made an appearance in two of Oakland's prior three matches and could appear again at The Champ on Saturday.

2024 Regular Season Record: 7-2-8 (3rd in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 20 I Goals Allowed: 25 I Clean Sheets: 2

Players to Watch:

F Dom Dwyer

M Camden Riley

WE CAN DO THIS ALL DAY

It's a phrase often used to describe the scrappiness and determination of Captain America, but it was the scrappiness and determination of Orange County SC that powered them to a 1-0 victory on the road against Indy Eleven, putting an end to the longest win streak in the nation so far this year (8. Indy Eleven, Orlando Pride). The third goal of the year from forward Ethan Zubak was all the offense OCSC needed last Saturday, as an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Colin Shutler and his defense, featuring multiple players out of position, secured a massive three points for the County Boys. For his eight saves in the clean sheet, Shutler was named the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 16. The group will have to dig deep once again on Saturday, as they will have to go the rest of the season without head coach Morten Karlsen, who was named the new manager of Lyngby BK earlier this week, and midfielder and vice-captain Brian Iloski, who suffered a torn ACL in the victory. Taking over at the helm is interim head coach Paul Hardyman, having been an assistant coach and Individual Development Program Manager since 2021.

Players to Watch

F Cameron Dunbar

M Kyle Scott

All-time record:

Orange County SC is 6-3-1 all-time against Oakland Roots SC.

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1 - 2 Oakland Roots SC (CSUEB Pioneer Stadium, Hayward, CA)

Scoring summary: Thomas Amang 21' (OCSC), Trayvonne Reid - PK 31' (OAK), Gagi Margvelashvili 90 + 4' (OAK)

HELD OG LYKKE TRÆNER!

Orange County SC confirmed earlier this week the move of head coach Morten Karlsen to Superliga side Lyngby Boldklub in his native Denmark, effective immediately. Karlsen's move to Lyngby BK, for which OCSC has received compensation, is another success story for the club's Pathway to Europe program, which has now seen six players and Karlsen move to top European leagues, more than any other club in the US-including MLS clubs. During his tenure as head coach of OCSC, Karlsen led the squad to a 22-13-6 record, .610 win percentage, 1.76 points per game, including a club record winning streak of eight straight wins from July-September 2023. Thank you Morten and best of luck back home in Denmark!

CELEBRATE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND WITH BEER AND SOCCER!

Orange County SC hits the road for a midweek matchup with New Mexico United, but will return home to Championship Stadium on Saturday, July 6 for our Red, White and Brews Fest as the County Boys take on Memphis 901 FC! A limited number of tickets to our fan favorite beer fest event are still available, get yours here!

THE KITS ARE HERE!

The 2024 County Roads and Classic kits from our official outfitter at hummel are now back in stock! Our jet black kit features a road map of Orange County in orange on the front of the kit and our Orange home kit with black accents are now back in stock in all sizes. Grab your County Roads kit and Classic kit at the stadium on Saturday or at ocscshop.com today, and Rep the County!

