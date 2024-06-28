Match Preview: Miami FC vs Detroit City FC

June 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC continues at home facing Detroit City FC at FIU Stadium this Saturday following last Saturday's draw against Loudoun United FC. The last time the two faced each other, Detroit won at home.

Miami FC

Miami FC is back at FIU Stadium to take on Detroit City FC in hopes of securing three points at home this weekend.

Miami's Frank Lopez has scored three goals in the past four games for the team and will be an integral player to look out for when watching Miami's squad on Saturday.

Lopez also assisted the second goal of the match, to Mikey Lawrence, who scored his second of the season last weekend. Lopez and Lawerence are two key players on the home team's roster to watch.

Miami will be looking to secure three points at home before traveling to North Carolina FC next week. Tickets for this match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

Opponent: Detroit City FC

Detroit City FC comes down to play at FIU Stadium following their midweek loss against Birmingham Legion FC. Detroit City is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and has 23 points on the table with a current 7-2-4 record.

Maxi Rodriguez is the main player to watch for Detroit. Rodriguez has scored five goals this season, matching Miami's top goal scorer Allen Gavilanes, and has three assists. Alongside Rodriguez, forward Ben Morris is another player to watch for the away team, with two goals and three assists in the 2024 USL Championship season.

Detroit City will be looking to comeback following its Wednesday loss to Birmingham and win its eighth match of the season.

#MIAvDET Quick Facts

Date: 6/29/24

Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. EST

Venue: FIU Stadium

Watch: TV33 (Local), CBS News App (Local), Pluto TV (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International)

Tickets: miamifc.com/tickets

FIU Stadium parking will be at the Cuban Memorial Lot

